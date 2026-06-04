O’Leary Concedes to President Adams’ Demands, Including 75% Reduction in Proposed Data Center Project Area and New Water for Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY – Following a demand letter from Senate President Stuart Adams, Kevin O’Leary agreed to all the conditions outlined by President Adams, including substantially scaling back the proposed data center project area and dedicating new water to the Great Salt Lake. President Adams issues the following statement:

“O’Leary’s concessions in response to the demand letter I sent are a positive step forward. The concerns raised by Utahns are valid, which is why I have pushed for meaningful changes to ensure those issues are addressed before any project can move forward.

“It is important to highlight that this process is still in its earliest stages — no approvals or permits have been applied for, let alone issued. There must be written commitments in place, and the proposal must undergo a full permitting and environmental review process, just like any other development project in Utah.

“Protecting Utah’s water, especially the future of the Great Salt Lake, remains one of my highest priorities. As a result of the letter, the project now includes a commitment of water that did not previously exist for the Great Salt Lake — while also reducing the overall effective size of the proposed project area by 75%.

“O’Leary also committed thousands of acres to be set aside for open space, wildlife protections, and continued agricultural use under an agreement with the Utah Department of Natural Resources. Additional commitments include heat-capture technology and independent scientific and engineering reviews of environmental impacts, water use, infrastructure demands and long-term sustainability.

“To ensure transparency and public accountability, a centralized public-facing website will be created in coordination with state agencies, so Utahns have access to project information, review materials, environmental analyses and updates as policymakers do throughout the process.



“The response to the demand letter I sent demonstrates that public engagement matters and that Utahns’ concerns are being heard. I will continue working to ensure those concerns lead to meaningful changes, stronger safeguards and greater accountability. My responsibility is to safeguard Utah’s water, protect our communities and put the long-term interests of Utah families and future generations first.

“With responsible water use, transparency and input from the people of Utah, we will show the nation how to build it right. The people of Utah will help shape the best solutions for our future. Utah can once again become the example for America, proving that when people come together, they can build the right way and leave something better for the next generation.”