February 20, 2026

Maryland Permanently Preserves 11 Additional Working Farms

1,479 Acres of Additional Farmland Protected Forever

ANNAPOLIS, MD (February 20, 2026) – In an ongoing commitment to preserving Maryland’s agricultural legacy, the Maryland Board of Public Works has approved 11 new easements through the Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation, safeguarding approximately 1,479 acres of prime farmland across Anne Arundel, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s, Somerset, and Talbot counties.

“Protecting our farmland is crucial to our future and essential for sustaining Maryland’s vibrant agricultural sector. These new easements reflect our dedication to fostering local agriculture, enhancing food security, and conserving our vital natural resources for generations to come,” said Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. “By investing in these easements now, we are reinforcing the path towards a sustainable agricultural future.”

Founded in 1977 within the Maryland Department of Agriculture, the Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation is committed to acquiring agricultural preservation easements from farmers who wish to protect their land. This initiative ensures that valuable farmland and woodlands remain intact for future agricultural endeavors. The newly approved easements are integral in sustaining Maryland’s farming landscape, enhancing local food systems, and supporting the economies of rural communities.

This latest effort marks an important step in Maryland’s broader conservation goals, building on the recent achievement of the 30% by 2030 objective set forth by the Maryland Beautiful Act, which was endorsed by the Maryland General Assembly in 2023. These easements will further advance the ambitious target of protecting 40% of the state’s land by 2040. For more information, please contact the foundation’s Executive Director, Michelle Cable, at (410) 841-5860 or [email protected].



