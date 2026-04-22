NEWS RELEASE: Maryland’s Best Celebrates Native Plant Month

April 22, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD (April 22, 2026) – In celebration of Earth Day, the Maryland Department of Agriculture and Maryland’s Best is proud to join other states across the country in declaring May Native Plant Month. This designation celebrates the essential role that native plants play in supporting healthy ecosystems, resilient landscapes and vibrant local biodiversity.

Maryland’s Native Plant Month shines a spotlight on the trees, shrubs, grasses and wildflowers that have evolved over thousands of years to thrive in our state. These plants form the backbone of regional ecosystems—providing food and habitat for pollinators, birds and wildlife; improving soil health; reducing erosion; and restoring water quality. Deep-rooted native plants act as Maryland’s natural water filtration system, while stabilizing our shorelines and capturing runoff to ensure the clean water necessary to support the Chesapeake Bay watershed and our world famous seafood industry.

“Native plants play a vital role in the health of our ecosystem,” says Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “We are encouraging consumers, landscapers, city planners and more to visit our certified nurseries and learn why planting natives is better for the environment.”

Whether you have a large property or only space for an outdoor container, you can choose native plants to help our wildlife. Native plants also require less water, fewer chemicals and not as much maintenance than many non-native species, making them a smart choice for homeowners and municipalities alike. To learn more about locally native plants, visit the University of Maryland Extension’s Native Plant Guide for the Piedmont Region or visit one of Maryland’s local nurseries. Maryland’s Best Native Plant Program has 35 certified nurseries that specialize in native plants and are a great place to get started and receive expert advice.

Throughout May, organizations around the state will host events and educational programs designed for residents to incorporate native plants into their own landscapes. Activities include:

Community Workshops on selecting and caring for native species.

Guided Nature Walks highlighting local flora and pollinator habitats.

Native Plant Giveaways or Sales in partnership with local nurseries.

Volunteer Planting Days to restore natural areas and improve community green spaces

For information on local events, visit the Maryland Native Plant Coalition on Substack.

Native plants also provide critically important habitat for our native bees, who are often overlooked but essential to our $3 billion agriculture industry. Bees pollinate 71 of the top 100 human food crops and are crucial for food production. Even “wind-pollinated” staples like corn and soybeans see higher yields when native bees are present..

Many native bees, birds and other wildlife are in decline, largely due to habitat loss.The good news is that everyone can help pitch in to help solve this issue. According to nationally known author Doug Tallamy, “when gardeners use native plants, they can have beautiful landscapes—and play a vital role in protecting biodiversity.”

For more information about native plants, visit the University of Maryland Extension Native Plant Program. For more on Maryland’s Best, please visit our website or contact Director of Special Projects Kristin Hanna at the Maryland Department of Agriculture at [email protected].

Help support our wildlife, local food production and the Chesapeake Bay. Maryland’s Best encourages you to plant some beautiful native plants and enjoy the wildlife!