NEWS RELEASE: Governor Moore Secures the Future of Maryland’s Horse Industry Board Through 2036

April 27, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD (April 27, 2026) —On April 14, Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks and Executive Director of Maryland’s Horse Industry Board, Anne Litz, joined Governor Wes Moore as he signed House Bill (HB) 225, extending the authorization of the Maryland Horse Industry Board through July 1, 2036. This action ensures the continued operation of the Board and reinforces the state’s long-standing commitment to Maryland’s $2.9 billion horse industry.

First established in 1998, the Maryland Horse Industry Board was created to promote equestrian activities, support economic development, and serve as the licensing and inspection authority for public stables across the state. Since its inception, the Board has played a unique role nationally as the only state-level entity responsible for licensing stables to monitor horse welfare, safety and consumer protection.

The passage and signing of HB 225 provides critical continuity for the Board’s core functions, including stable licensing and inspection, promoting and growing Maryland’s horse industry, and advising the Secretary of Agriculture. Since 2002, the Board has awarded nearly $700,000 in grants to more than 500 projects, reinvesting industry-generated funds back into the state’s equine community through the Maryland Feed Fund. The Maryland Horse Industry Board operates without General Fund dollars and is instead funded through yearly stable licensing fees and the Feed Fund.

“With this legislation, Maryland reaffirms its position as a national leader in equine support, regulation and promotion,” said Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. “It ensures that the Horse Industry Board continues its important work in an industry that contributes significantly to the state’s economy and is a vital part of our heritage.”

Maryland’s horse industry supports more than 28,000 jobs and generates approximately $1.24 billion in annual wages, while also playing a vital role in land preservation, tourism and the state’s agricultural economy.

The Horse Industry Board is currently co-coordinating with the Maryland Racing Commission on the state’s first-ever Horse Industry Strategic Plan. The plan, currently underway with broad stakeholder input from across more than a dozen sectors, aims to evaluate and strengthen the industry’s long-term sustainability, workforce pipeline, infrastructure and economic growth.

“The extension of the Horse Industry Board allows us to not only maintain our current programs, but to build toward the future,” said Executive Director Anne Litz. “Maryland is a horse state and with the strategic plan underway, this provides the foundation needed to implement a shared vision for a stronger, more connected horse industry in Maryland.”