NEWS TO KNOW: Maryland Department of Agriculture Statement Loss of 2026 Grape Crop Due to Late Spring Frost

April 22, 2026

Early Tuesday morning (4/21), vineyards across Maryland sustained one the most significant crop losses in recent memory due to a late spring frost. This setback follows decades of growth and innovation that have elevated Maryland’s reputation as a nationally recognized wine producer. For many growers, this marks their first experience with a frost event of this magnitude.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture stands with our growers during this challenging time and is working closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to share information on available assistance programs. We encourage impacted farmers to contact their local Farm Service Agency office for guidance and support.

We also encourage all Marylanders to support our local wineries in the weeks and months ahead. Your support can make a meaningful difference for the families and small businesses behind every bottle produced in our great state.