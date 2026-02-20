$3.4 Million Mediated Settlement Reached by Michael LoGiudice, LLP

The mediated agreement reflects the severity of the Plaintiff’s long‑term orthopedic and neurological injuries.

BREWSTER, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael LoGiudice, LLP , announced a $3,425,000 mediated settlement (Case No. 501313/2022) on behalf of the Plaintiff, a dog trainer who suffered extensive orthopedic, neurological, and psychological injuries after a dump truck rolled backward into their vehicle.The collision occurred on September 12, 2022, when a dump truck stalled on a hill and rolled in reverse, striking the front of the Plaintiff’s sedan. Liability was conceded by the defendants.The Plaintiff was transported by ambulance and later diagnosed with multiple cervical and lumbar disc herniations, bilateral meniscus tears, bilateral shoulder labrum and rotator cuff tears, and a concussion with post‑concussion syndrome. Their treatment included:- Two‑level anterior cervical discectomy and fusion- Bilateral knee surgeries with partial meniscectomies, synovectomies, and chondroplasties- Bilateral shoulder surgeries, including labral and rotator cuff repairs, decompressions, and acromioplasties- 14 months of physical therapy, epidural injections, trigger‑point injections, and ongoing pain managementThe Plaintiff's injuries left them unable to return to work and significantly limited their daily functioning, including caring for their young child.After extensive expert analysis—including radiology, orthopedic surgery, accident reconstruction, economics, and vocational rehabilitation—the parties reached a pre‑trial resolution. The defendants’ insurer tendered its $1 million underlying policy and contributed an additional $2.425 million from its excess coverage.“Our client's life changed in an instant because of a preventable equipment failure,” said Michael LoGiudice, founder of Michael LoGiudice, LLP. “They endured multiple surgeries, chronic pain, and the loss of the career they loved. This settlement provides the resources they need to move forward, and it reflects the seriousness of the harm they suffered. We’re proud to have fought for him and his family.”About Michael LoGiudice, LLPMichael LoGiudice, LLP, represents individuals throughout New York who have been seriously injured due to negligence. The firm is known for its meticulous case preparation, aggressive advocacy, and commitment to securing meaningful results for clients in various personal injury matters. To learn more about Michael LoGiudice, LLP, visit our website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.