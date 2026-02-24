Bishop-Wisecarver Appoints Andrea Schukler as Marketing Manager

Driving demand generation and brand growth, Schukler brings 10+ years of B2B marketing leadership to accelerate Bishop-Wisecarver’s global expansion.

PITTSBURG, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bishop-Wisecarver, a leading manufacturer of turnkey innovative linear motion and mechatronic solutions serving industrial automation markets worldwide, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrea Schukler as Marketing Manager. Schukler brings more than a decade of experience leading integrated marketing strategy, product launches, and cross-functional initiatives within technical B2B and B2C environments.At Bishop-Wisecarver, Schukler will translate strategy into measurable results in a fast-paced industrial B2B environment. She will lead the execution of demand generation initiatives, manage cross-functional marketing projects, and oversee marketing performance to ensure alignment with sales objectives and contribution to pipeline growth. Additionally, she will guide content development and maintain brand consistency.Schukler joins Bishop-Wisecarver following her role as Senior Marketing Manager at ARRIS, where she led go-to-market strategy for advanced composite products across industrial and consumer markets. Her background includes campaign development, sales enablement, digital growth strategy, and management of seven-figure marketing budgets.“Beyond her experience, Andrea’s collaborative leadership style and energy make her a strong cultural fit for the Bishop-Wisecarver family,” said Pamela Kan, CEO and Owner of Bishop-Wisecarver. “Her process-driven, data-informed approach and focus on marketing fundamentals will help accelerate our initiatives and strengthen alignment with our customers and partners.”Schukler holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism with a Minor in Marketing from California State University, Long Beach and is currently pursuing her PMP certification.Bishop-Wisecarver welcomes Andrea’s leadership and expertise as the company continues to expand its market presence and drive customer-focused innovation.To learn more about Bishop-Wisecarver, visit www.bwc.com About Bishop-WisecarverBishop-Wisecarver is a trusted leader in industrial automation, delivering expertly designed products and services that perform in the world’s most demanding environments. Family-owned and operated since 1950, Bishop-Wisecarver partners with customers to solve their toughest challenges today, tomorrow, and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.