Pamela Kan Receives Leadership and Empowerment Award at 2026 East Bay Women’s Conference

Pamela Kan, CEO / Owner of Bishop-Wisecarver

Pamela Kan, CEO of Bishop-Wisecarver, received the 2026 East Bay Women’s Conference Leadership & Empowerment Award for leadership and championing women in STEM.

PITTSBURG, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pamela Kan, CEO and Owner of Bishop-Wisecarver Corporation, received the Leadership and Empowerment Award at the 2026 East Bay Women’s Conference, held March 3 at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek. The Conference brings together leaders from across the region for a day of inspiration, professional development, and networking.The Women Making a Difference Awards, presented by the Walnut Creek Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau in partnership with Kaiser Permanente, recognizes extraordinary women whose work strengthens the region through leadership, innovation, and community impact across the East Bay business community. Three prestigious awards are given to local women in three categories: Innovation, Leadership and Empowerment, and Rising Star.Kan was honored for her leadership in business and her commitment to empowering others. The Leadership and Empowerment Award recognizes women who demonstrate outstanding leadership and foster inclusive teams while creating lasting impact in their communities. Kan’s recognition highlights her decades-long commitment to business excellence and community impact in the East Bay, as well as her ongoing advocacy for women in leadership and manufacturing.“I am deeply honored to receive this award and to be part of a community of women who are making a difference across the East Bay,” said Kan. “Today manufacturing is about brains and innovation, and women thrive in these spaces. That’s why this work matters. I want every girl who loves STEM to have the confidence to follow that dream and to know that women can build and lead STEM businesses.”About Bishop-WisecarverBishop-Wisecarver is a trusted provider of innovative automation solutions, serving industries worldwide for 75 years. The company is known for its engineering expertise, high-quality products, and dedication to helping customers solve complex motion challenges while supporting economic growth in the communities it serves.

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