Bishop-Wisecarver Announces Philip Silva as Winner of the 2025 Wisecarver Innovation Award

Philip Silva, the 2025 Bishop-Wisecarver Innovation Award Recipient

Philip Silva wins Bishop-Wisecarver’s 2025 Innovation Award for a disaster-response robot that deploys solar power using the company’s motion systems.

PITTSBURG, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bishop-Wisecarver, a trusted industrial automation company and leading manufacturer of motion solutions for 75 years, is proud to announce Philip Silva of Orlando Science High Charter School as the winner of the 2025 Wisecarver Innovation Award. Silva will receive a cash prize of $250 for his winning design, and an additional $1,000 will be awarded to Orlando Science High Charter School.The Wisecarver Innovation Award contest, launched October 3, 2025, challenged students to design a motion-powered robotic or automated system addressing environmental protection, disaster response, or humanitarian relief. Entries were required to integrate at least one Bishop-Wisecarver motion component and demonstrate reliability and performance in harsh conditions.Philip’s robot addresses the urgent need for electricity in the aftermath of natural disasters. The autonomous system navigates affected areas to restore essential energy services, deploying solar panels using Bishop-Wisecarver LoProLinear Actuators selected for their strength and durability to operate scissor lift mechanisms. HepcoMotion Rotary Systems with precise gearing enable optimal solar tracking for efficient energy capture. Designed for speed, scalability, and dependability, the robot also features retractable extension cables and onboard charging stations with removable batteries for remote use. The result is a mobile, adaptable clean energy solution tailored for emergency response.“Innovation matters most when it is grounded in awareness of the world we live in and the responsibility we share for it,” said Silva. “Thoughtful engineering, guided by altruism, has the power to inspire progress while shaping a more sustainable and purposeful future.”“Congratulations to Phillip S. On winning the Bishop-Wisecarver Innovation Contest! His talent in CAD and thoughtful design work has been vital to the success of our robotics team. We are grateful to Bishop-Wisecarver for providing students the chance to innovate and shine!” said Mr. Stephen Whitfield, Philip’s teacher.About Bishop-WisecarverBishop-Wisecarver is a trusted leader in industrial automation, delivering expertly designed products and services that perform in the world’s most demanding environments. Family-owned and operated since 1950, Bishop-Wisecarver partners with customers to solve their toughest challenges today, tomorrow, and beyond.

