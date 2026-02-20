MSP Leonardtown Press Release 2/20/2026

February 20, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 20, 2026

On 2/7/2026, Tpr Olayanju conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Charlotte Hall School Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Dwight Thomas Conrad Jr, 52 of Hughesville, MD was driving under the influence of alcohol and was arrested. Conrad advised that his handgun, which was previously on his person, was now in the center console of his vehicle. The handgun was located and was registered to Conrad, who possessed a valid Maryland Handgun Permit. Conrad was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with Handgun-Wear Under Influence. He was also issued numerous citations related to driving under the influence.

On 2/8/2026, Tpr Bryant conducted a traffic stop on E Run Drive, Lexington Park, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Selvin Edeli Cardona-Cardona, 37 of Saint Leonard, MD was driving under the influence of alcohol. When Tpr Bryant advised Cardona-Cardona that he was being placed under arrest, he resisted by failing to place his hands behind his back and once on the ground, kicked Tpr Bryant in the chest. Tpr Olayanju assisted Tpr Bryant in placing Cardona-Cardona under arrest. The passenger of the vehicle, identified as Angelica Maria Jaimes-Arevalo, 44 of Saint Leonard, MD, interfered while the Troopers were arresting Cardona-Cardona by grabbing him around the chest. Cpl Johnson moved Jaimes-Arevalo away and placed her under arrest. Cardona-Cardona and Jaimes-Arevalo were both transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. Cardona-Cardona was charged with Resist/Interfere With Arrest, Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order, and Second Degree Assault. He was also issued traffic citations related to driving under the influence. Arevalo-Jaimes was charged with Obstructing & Hindering, and Resist/Interfere With Arrest.

On 2/8/2026, TFC Eckrich conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at Westbury Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Jessica Adele Kearney, 42 of Leonardtown, MD. Kearney admitted to possessing paraphernalia associated with CDS use and a search of her person revealed suspected Cocaine. Kearney was issued a criminal citation for Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis.

On 2/20/2026, Tpr Herman responded to the Wawa, located at 27605 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville, MD for the report of someone using counterfeit currency. Investigation revealed that April Marie Quade, 28 of Mechanicsville, MD attempted to use a $20.00 bill that was marked as prop money. When confronted by a store employee, she fled the scene. Quade was located a short time later, arrested, and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where she was charged with Possess/Issue Forged Currency and Theft Less Than $100.00.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 2/7/2026, Dwight Thomas Conrad Jr, 52 of Hughesville, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju

On 2/7/2026, Travon Aronde Berry, 28 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps

On 2/8/2026, Tiara Marie London, 30 of Upper Marlboro, MD was arrested by Tpr Large

On 2/8/2026, Selvin Edeli Cardona-Cardona, 37 of Saint Leonard, MD was arrested by Tpr Bryant

On 2/12/2026, Deyonta Terrell Gross, 32 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler

On 2/14/2026, Warren Samuel Sturgis, 41 of Piney Point, MD was arrested by Cpl Bauer

On 2/14/2026, Brooke Mary-Anna Sansbury, 29 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler

On 2/17/2026, Christopher Jacob Jones, 42 of Powhatan, VA was arrested by Tpr Munoz

On 2/17/2026, Jason Noel Campbell, 47 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann

On 2/18/2026, Julian Vincent Hilser, 22 of St. Mary’s City, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann

On 2/18/2026, Erica Katherine Dayton, 34 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Phelps

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 2/10/2026, Leonard Michael Nelson, 19 of Clements, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman for Child Porn Promote/Distribute x2, Possess Child Pornography x2, and Access and View Child Pornography x7

On 2/11/2026, Adam James Mantz, 44 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Peterson for FTA: Malicious Destruction of Property – Value Less Than $1,000

On 2/11/2026, Kevin Mclaughlin Casey, 30 of North Beach, MD was arrested by Cpl DiToto for Violation of Probation: Firearm Possession With Felony Conviction

On 2/12/2026, Lucky Hang, 54 of Lusby, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 2/12/2026, Kristina May Alvey, 32 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Herman for Violation of Probation: Con-CDS Distribute-Narcotics

On 2/17/2026, John Edward Clopper 3rd, 43 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Peterson for First Degree Assault and Second Degree Assault

On 2/17/2026, Lavontae Draven Solomon, 18 of Lexington Park was arrested by TFC Engleman for Violation of Probation: Possession of a Firearm by a Minor and Theft – $100 to Under $1,500

