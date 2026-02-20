OSA Weekly Update - 2/20/2026
1. Message from Auditor Blaha
2. Released: Investment Performance Information
3. Avoiding Pitfall: Fuel Purchases
4. Deadlines
1. Message from Auditor Blaha
This week, my Office released Investigation Findings on Windemere Township’s contracting practices, identifying improper delegation of contracting authority and failed to employ appropriate contracting safeguards, fiscal oversight, and competitive bidding procedures.
What does this mean for your organization?
This is not the only time we have seen these types of issues. This is a reminder to review your own procurement policies and bidding procedures to ensure they are clear, transparent, and consistently followed.
You can read the full letter on the OSA website.
2. Released: Investment Performance Information
The OSA is required to annually provide information on the investment performance of the Minnesota State Board of Investment and on the Statewide Volunteer Firefighter Plan administered by the Public Employees Retirement Association. The Investment Performance Information document providing information for the 2025 calendar year has been posted to the OSA website.
3. Avoiding Pitfall: Fuel Purchases
Government entities should check that internal controls for fuel purchases for publicly-owned vehicles are in place. Some governmental entities use the following controls for each fuel purchase:
- Identify the person making the fuel purchase, the type and amount of fuel purchased, the vehicle being fueled and its odometer reading at the time of fueling, and the date, time, and location of the purchase.
- Require original, detailed receipts for all fuel purchases.
- Review all fuel purchases at least monthly, including a calculation of fuel consumption for each vehicle.
Active monitoring of fuel purchases is important. Calculating the fuel consumption for each vehicle may disclose the need for repair or replacement of a vehicle. A monthly review of fuel purchases may also reveal items that need additional follow-up, such as the purchase of unleaded fuel for a diesel vehicle, the purchase of amounts exceeding a vehicle’s fuel tank capacity, or fuel purchases during non-working hours. The follow-up is important to ensure that public funds were used appropriately.
The full Avoiding Pitfall is available on the OSA website.
4. Deadlines
2025 Law Enforcement Agency Asset Forfeiture Reporting by February 27, 2026
Remember to report all forfeitures (pursued under state and federal law) with a 2025 final disposition to the OSA by February 27, 2026. Final disposition is when an action has been taken on the property (i.e., vehicle is sold, cash is distributed, property is returned to owner, etc.). Reporting must be done using the online reporting tool available in SAFES.
Instructions for the Forfeiture Incident Reporting form are available on the OSA website.
If your agency had no forfeitures with a 2025 final disposition, you’ll still need to log in to SAFES, select the Forms tab, then the 2025 tab, and select the button labeled "I have not disposed or forfeited any property in 2025” by February 27, 2026. Entities with forfeitures to report for the year 2025 should NOT check this box.
If you haven't used SAFES in the past and need a username and password, email your contact information including: Name, title, entity mailing address and phone number to SAFES@osa.state.mn.us.
If you have questions or need assistance completing the form, contact Research Analyst Intermediate Christy John at (651) 297-3681 or email Christy.John@osa.state.mn.us.
2025 Annual Forfeiture Expenditures Reporting by February 27, 2026
Law enforcement agencies and prosecuting authorities, remember to report expenditure of forfeited property proceeds, including proceeds received through state and federal forfeiture law to the OSA by February 27, 2026.
Instructions for the Forfeiture Expenditures form are available on the OSA website. Reporting must be done using the online reporting tool available in SAFES.
If you haven't used SAFES in the past and need a username and password, email your contact information including: Name, title, entity mailing address and phone number to SAFES@osa.state.mn.us.
If you have questions or need assistance completing the form, contact Research Analyst Intermediate Christy John at (651) 297-3681 or email Christy.John@osa.state.mn.us.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.