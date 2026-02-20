OSA Weekly Update - 2/20/2026

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

This week, my Office released Investigation Findings on Windemere Township’s contracting practices, identifying improper delegation of contracting authority and failed to employ appropriate contracting safeguards, fiscal oversight, and competitive bidding procedures. What does this mean for your organization? This is not the only time we have seen these types of issues. This is a reminder to review your own procurement policies and bidding procedures to ensure they are clear, transparent, and consistently followed. You can read the full letter on the OSA website. 2. Released: Investment Performance Information The OSA is required to annually provide information on the investment performance of the Minnesota State Board of Investment and on the Statewide Volunteer Firefighter Plan administered by the Public Employees Retirement Association. The Investment Performance Information document providing information for the 2025 calendar year has been posted to the OSA website. 3. Avoiding Pitfall: Fuel Purchases

Government entities should check that internal controls for fuel purchases for publicly-owned vehicles are in place. Some governmental entities use the following controls for each fuel purchase:

Identify the person making the fuel purchase, the type and amount of fuel purchased, the vehicle being fueled and its odometer reading at the time of fueling, and the date, time, and location of the purchase.

Require original, detailed receipts for all fuel purchases.

Review all fuel purchases at least monthly, including a calculation of fuel consumption for each vehicle.

Active monitoring of fuel purchases is important. Calculating the fuel consumption for each vehicle may disclose the need for repair or replacement of a vehicle. A monthly review of fuel purchases may also reveal items that need additional follow-up, such as the purchase of unleaded fuel for a diesel vehicle, the purchase of amounts exceeding a vehicle’s fuel tank capacity, or fuel purchases during non-working hours. The follow-up is important to ensure that public funds were used appropriately.