HEXstream Launches HEXaid Platform For Efficient Mutual-Aid Outage Response

New platform enables mutual-aid teams to control the chaos of outage events and align all responders for quick, safe restoration.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HEXstream today announces the launch of HEXaid , a robust platform that streamline the coordination and management of mutual-aid crews during outage events. ​HEXaid connects utility companies with qualified contractor crews during emergencies, ensuring rapid response when communities need power restored most urgently.“We have recognized demand for a platform like this among utilities, which are dealing with more frequent, more severe outage episodes caused by climate change and wildfires,” said Jamal Syed, HEXstream president and CEO. “Our HEXaid platform empowers energy-providers with tools to fully align the disparate mutual-aid teams they rely on to overcome complex outage scenarios.”Electric utilities face significant challenges in efficiently onboarding and tracking mutual-aid crews during storm events:Resource Allocation—HEXaid determines the optimal allocation of resources, including personnel and equipment, to the areas most affected by the storm.Tracking and Accountability—HEXaid keeps track of the locations, activities and progress of multiple mutual-aid crews, providing utilities a reliable system to monitor crew movements and ensure accountability, which can be challenging in adverse weather conditions.​Safety and Compliance—HEXaid supports the safety of mutual-aid crews and compliance with regulatory standards.Technology Integration—HEXaid enables the integration of various technologies used by different mutual-aid crews to resolve compatibility issues.​Logistical Support—HEXaid provides teams full insight on logistical elements such as lodging, food and transportation.Added Christopher Piccolo, HEXstream utilities industry specialist, “Having worked through dozens of outages from the utility perspective over the past two decades, I understand how complicated restoration efforts can be, all while regulators are demanding full transparency and customers are demanding constant communication. I am thrilled to share the HEXaid platform with utilities and excited to see it put to use.”Post-event capabilities within HEXaid include performance reports detailing crew activities, resource utilization, and restoration progress.​HEXaid includes invoice-verification tools and analysis of crew efficiency, along with regulatory-reporting elements to ensure compliance with industry standards and timely reimbursement processes.Informing the HEXaid platform from the emergency-response-team perspective is HEXstream CRO Bob Doyle, who served as deputy fire chief in California for years. Having partnered with utilities while leading fire crews during weather and fire outages, he understands how seamless communication is critical during those crises.“Outage events are always stressful situations, and often dangerous for the crews working to restore power,” said Doyle while presenting HEXaid to audiences at the DTECH conference in early February. “HEXaid makes outage-restoration safer, quicker and more efficient for mutual-aid teams doing the work, and for customers waiting for the power to be turned back on. This tool is going to help a lot of people.”For more information, visit HEXstream.com or reach out to Chris McNamara at chris.mcnamara@HEXstream.com or 312-806-6908.

Introducing HEXaid

