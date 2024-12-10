HEXstream and Oracle Optimizing Oracle Energy and Water Data Intelligence

Longstanding partnership and newly launched Oracle platform will help unlock next-level insights for utilities, empowering smarter energy and water management

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HEXstream, an analytics consultancy and member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), and Oracle are building on the recent release of the Oracle Energy and Water Data Intelligence platform to help deliver powerful, actionable insights for the energy and water sectors. The cloud-based data-unification, analytics, and AI solution enables utilities to optimize essential operations, transforming how organizations approach data-driven decision-making.The Oracle platform represents the latest chapter in the longstanding collaboration between Oracle and HEXstream. HEXstream, known for its data analytics expertise, co-developed the product now known as Oracle Utilities Analytics Warehouse (OUAW) and continues to assist Oracle clients with accelerating their analytics initiatives. Using this new offering, the two companies are committed to empowering utility leaders with the pre-integrated customer and device-analytics insights they need to drive operational efficiency, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, while also unlocking the potential of their data through self-service data-discovery capabilities.HEXstream will build new modules for operational, asset, and customer technology-focused solutions, which are planned to be added to future Oracle platform releases. For existing OUAW end-users, HEXstream is developing migration roadmaps to help provide a smooth transition for those customers that wish to leverage the capabilities of the new platform.“We’re thrilled with the early optimizations being generated by Oracle Energy and Water Data Intelligence,” said Jamal Syed, HEXstream President and CEO. “This next-generation analytics platform is empowering utilities to get deeper insight into their operational data and leverage advanced data analytics—including AI/ML—to improve decision-making, drive growth, and provide superior service. We’re off to a fast start.”Oracle’s consolidated platform helps unlock new benefits, allowing utilities to leverage advanced data analytics to help improve decision-making, drive growth, and provide superior service. The Oracle platform is uniquely tailored to the complex needs of the utility sector and will leverage HEXstream’s expertise to help companies maximize the platform’s potential.“HEXstream’s track record in optimizing our analytics solutions made them a natural choice as a co-developer,” said Jason Strautman, Vice President of Data Science and Analytics Engineering for Oracle Energy and Water. “Their deep industry knowledge is helping us deliver a more comprehensive, data-driven platform that helps generate usable insights and new levels of value for our customers.”HEXstream’s extensive background in data integration and utility analytics enables practical, strategic insights that optimize applications of the Oracle platform among utilities. As Syed noted, “Oracle Energy and Water Data Intelligence is designed for not just the current needs of utilities, but also emerging demands, future integrations and consolidations, and artificial intelligence and machine learning strategies that are empowering ETR efforts, electric-vehicle servicing, and load-balancing.”For more information, visit HEXstream.com or reach out to Chris McNamara at chris.mcnamara@HEXstream.com or 312-806-6908.About Oracle PartnerNetworkOracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork TrademarkOracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

