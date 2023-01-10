Knoxville Utilities Board Implements HEXstream Utility360 Analytics Platform
The Utility360 platform will help us better utilize data to make improvements in areas such as outage performance and customer communications”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) has gone live with Utility360, an advanced outage analytics platform from HEXstream, a Chicago-based company specializing in data integration and analytics for utilities. KUB sought a tool that would provide an integrated view of various source systems used to manage their grid including Oracle Utilities Network Management System (NMS) in order to gain a complete view of operational data.
Utilities collect vast amounts of data each day. Utility360 provides real-time data integrations and dashboards around topics such as outages, reliability, crews, switching, etc. which gives KUB better visibility into their electrical systems, especially during outage situations. Utility360 transforms data into actionable insights for utility personnel, ranging from analysts to customer service representatives to C-suite executives. From managing crews to tracking restoration times to integrating directly with customer-facing systems; Utility360 gives utility professionals crucial real-time analytics across a variety of business-critical situations.
“The Utility360 platform will help us better utilize data to make improvements in areas such as outage performance and customer communications,” said Mark Kenner, Director of Information Services & Security at KUB. “We were pleased with the responsiveness of the HEXstream team and their knowledge of utility operations which enabled us to configure the solution to our unique needs.”
Utility360 was created by HEXstream based on extensive experience working with some of the largest utilities in North America. Its flexible data model supports both real-time and historical analysis and is easily extendable to include multiple data sources. Just-in-time customer communication provides complete transparency to customers affected by outage events.
“The Utility360 solution provides a significant step forward for KUB in their journey to have better visibility into their operational data and HEXstream is proud to have supported this important initiative,” said Shane O’Quinn, Sr. Vice President of HEXstream.
About HEXstream
HEXstream is a solution-driven company focused on solving data and analytics-related business problems for utilities and other clients. The company helps its customers transform operational data streams into actionable, real-time business intelligence. Projects include integrating existing systems, supporting new implementations, building custom data warehouses, and managing cloud migrations-- whatever approach is necessary to help clients collect, integrate, and utilize data as effectively as possible. HEXstream's solutions are designed to drive tangible cost savings and increase operational efficiencies, empowering organizations to operate more responsively, precisely, and efficiently.
About KUB
KUB is a municipal utility serving Knox County, Tennessee, and parts of seven adjacent counties with safe and reliable electric, natural gas, water, and wastewater services to more than 473,000 customers.
