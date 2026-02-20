JENNA WILLIAMS SELECTED FOR THE EXECUTIVE CHOICE AWARD BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Jenna Williams at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jenna Williams , VP & Commercial Banker with BMO, was recently selected for The Executive Choice Award for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professional (IAOTP,) recognizing her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor, only 5 professionals are selected for the Executive Choice Award each year. This prestigious recognition celebrates outstanding leadership, innovation, and excellence across various sectors. The Executive Choice Award 2025 celebrates exceptional leadership, innovation, and excellence across multiple sectors. This year, the award highlights outstanding individuals who have demonstrated remarkable achievements, forward-thinking strategies, and a commitment to driving positive change. The Executive Choice Award honors those who have gone above and beyond in shaping the future of their industries, showcasing visionary leadership and impactful results. As a mark of excellence, this accolade acknowledges individual success and inspires others to pursue groundbreaking solutions and elevate their practices to new heights.These exceptional individuals are dedicated to making a meaningful difference, utilizing their expertise, passion, and resources to drive impactful change. Jenna Williams has consistently demonstrated excellence and leadership, establishing herself as a distinguished professional and a true expert in her field. Her commitment to advancing her industry and her ability to inspire those around her make her a standout honoree. Jenna will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York.With over two decades of experience in commercial banking, Ms. Williams has built a reputation as a trusted expert in her field. A dynamic, results-driven leader, she currently serves Senior Lead Business Relationship Manager, Vice President in the Commercial Bank at BMO in Northern California. Drawing on a strong foundation in business development, administration, investments, and lending, she partners with clients to help them leverage banking solutions that strengthen their financial position, today, tomorrow, and well into the future.Dedicated to delivering exceptional service, Ms. Williams collaborates closely with her administrative team to ensure all financial documentation is prepared with accuracy and efficiency, enabling timely and consistent results. Throughout her career, she has held key roles at respected financial institutions, with an emphasis on commercial lending rather than personal banking. Her strategic approach centers on networking and relationship-building, powerful tools she uses to drive business growth and long-term client success.Her professional background includes roles as a Real Estate Investor, Business Owner, Loan Officer, Commercial Relationship Manager, Business Development Officer, Assistant Vice President, and Vice President. Ms. Williams has also broadened her expertise beyond traditional banking, serving as a Communications Consultant, Project Manager, and Sales Executive. These diverse roles showcase her versatility across multiple industries and her ability to cultivate a high-value, influential network.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Williams has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Most recently she was inducted into Bombshell Boss Babes. Last year, she was selected as the Top Small Business Administration Specialist of the Year by IAOTP. In 2025, she was honored as Empowered Woman of the Year for her selection to be featured in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication, as well as for being named Top Commercial Banker of the Decade. Additionally, she was recognized by Marquis Who's Who of Professional Women for her achievements in business, finance, and leadership. She will be honored for The Executive Choice Award at the Annual Awards Gala at the Plaza Hotel in NYC in December.Beyond her accomplishments in banking and finance, Ms. Williams is an active member of Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing women's achievements in the commercial real estate industry. Through her involvement with CREW, she has held several leadership roles, including serving on the board and chairing multiple committees, demonstrating her commitment to empowering women and fostering professional growth within the field.Looking back, Ms. Williams attributes her success to her integrity, her commitment to fulfilling her obligations, and her ability to meet her goals. When not working, she enjoys playing golf, gardening, and cooking. Jenna also practices yoga and Pilates and is an avid reader. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those entering the fields of banking and real estate.Surviving a stroke in 2023, Ms. Williams embarked on a journey hosting a podcast and launching her website. Ms. Williams is grateful to IAOTP for the support and connections that have helped along this path. Ms. Williams say “I am not starting over, I’m starting from experience. I am not a work in progress; I am a success in progress” The message is to take care of yourself mentally and experience a life worth living. She encourages the public to listen to at least one episode and view her website. www.Justcalljenna.onlineFor more information, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jenna-williams-0540b418/ Watch her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ny_UoFEhsak About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest and most prestigious top professionals from various industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

