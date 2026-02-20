PEG MUNSON SELECTED FOR THE BOMBSHELL BOSS BABES AWARD BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Celebrity Star Peg Munson at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peg Munson, retired firefighter and bomb technician, and won the heart of Mel Owens on a popular dating show last fall, was recently selected for the Bombshell Boss Babe Award for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Being selected for this distinction by the International Association of Top Professionals is a renowned honor. The Bombshell Boss Babe Award is a distinguished accolade presented to successful women who have demonstrated a global impact in their male dominated industries. These women thrive off the success of others and they empower and mentor other women. In addition to their humility and inspirational nature, these women are also philanthropic and active in their communities. Ms. Peg Munson has shown a remarkable commitment to excellence and has made a lasting impact on her industry through her professional achievements and community involvement. Ms. Peg Munson will accept this award on stage at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at iconic Plaza Hotel in New York, December 2026. www.iaotp.com/award-gala From retired Fire Investigator and bomb technician, working with the City of Las Vegas Fire Department for 22 years to working as a realtor and a specialty in interior design and remodels, Ms. Munson certainly hit the mark as a Bombshell Boss Babe. Ms. Munson served as a Fire Investigator and following her retirement from that role, she taught at the national level as a Hazardous Device Instructor at Redstone Arsenal Army Base in Huntsville, Alabama.Peg was also a professional dancer, performing on the Las Vegas Strip in 1992 at the Aladdin Hotel in the show "Country Tonight." Also a professional dancer in Las Vegas over-50 dance team, the High Rollers, the official dance team with the Aces Basketball Team. Last fall, Ms. Munson starred on and won the heart of Mel Owens on a popular dating show last fall.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Munson has received numerous awards and accolades. This year, she is going to receive The Bombshell Boss Babe Award at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala, taking place at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York this December.Looking back, Ms. Munson attributes her success to her family's encouragement and her passion for all her endeavors. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with family.For more information visit: https://www.instagram.com/peg__munson/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.