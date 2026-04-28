Dr. Nikhil K. Bhayani Selected for IAOTP’s Man of the Year

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Nikhil K. Bhayani at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Dr. Nikhil K. Bhayani , MD, FIDSA (Diplomate of Infectious Diseases) is Assistant Professor, Department of Internal Medicine for Anne Burnett Marion School of Medicine at Texas Christian University as IAOTP’s Man of the Year.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor, only one man is selected for this distinction based on their years of experience in the field, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. This is the male member of IAOTP who has demonstrated a lifetime of achievement and success throughout their career. Dr. Nikhil Bhayan is a leader, a true pioneer in his field, and a role model for every professional across industries.The President of IAOTP Stephanie Cirami stated, “We are truly honored to present this award to Dr. Nikhil K. Bhayani. His brilliance is evident, and his extensive list of achievements speaks volumes. Beyond his accomplishments, he is known for his humility, grace, and genuine passion for everything he does. He is exceptionally deserving of this recognition, and we look forward to celebrating with him at this year’s gala.”With more than two decades of experience in infectious disease medicine, Nikhil K. Bhayani, MD, FIDSA, has established himself as a highly respected leader known for both clinical excellence and forward-thinking leadership. As the owner of DFW Infectious Diseases, PLLC, a private practice based in Bedford, Texas, he has built a reputation for delivering exceptional patient care while advancing the standards of modern infectious disease treatment.In addition to leading his practice, he serves as a Physician Advisor in Infectious Diseases, Antimicrobial Stewardship, and Hospital Epidemiology for Texas Health Resources, one of the largest nonprofit healthcare systems in the United States. His commitment to education is equally evident in his role as an Assistant Professor at TCU School of Medicine and in his leadership as Medical Director for Infection Control and Antimicrobial Stewardship at Texas Health Harris Methodist Alliance Hospital.Board-certified in infectious disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine, he maintains active affiliations with the Texas Medical Association, the American Medical Association, and the Association of American Physicians of Indian Origin. Recognized as a Fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, he has also held key leadership roles, including serving on the Medical Executive Committee and as former Chair of the Department of Medicine at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital. Currently, he serves as Vice-Chief of the Leadership Council at Texas Health Harris Methodist Alliance Hospital, with plans to assume the roles of Chief of the Leadership Council and Medical Staff in 2029.His expertise spans both clinical care and medical administration, where he works closely with hospitals, pharmacies, and healthcare leaders to implement policies that prevent hospital-acquired infections and improve patient outcomes.A strong academic foundation supports his career, beginning with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Utah and continuing with a medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago and subsequently completed his infectious disease fellowship at the University of Illinois Chicago School of Medicine.Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Bhayani has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized in publications and magazines worldwide for his outstanding contributions and commitment to the medical field. In 2022, he received the prestigious International Healthcare Leader Infectious Diseases Award. Dr. Bhayani has been featured on the cover of TIP (Top Industry Professional) Magazine and interviewed on TIP Radio. He has appeared on the renowned Reuters building in Times Square, New York City, and the Planet Hollywood Billboard on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. He was selected as the Top Physician of the Year and one of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders in 2021 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). Last year, Dr. Bhayani was inducted into the exclusive IAOTP Hall of Fame, received IAOTP’s Presidential Award in Healthcare, and was named a Top Doctor of the Decade. Dr. Bhayani has been acknowledged as a Top Doctor in the Greater Fort Worth area since 2012. Dr. Bhayani received the 2016 Physician of the Year award from Texas Health Arlington Memorial and is a member of Leading Physicians of the World. In addition, he received the 2023 Physician of the Year at Texas Health Harris Methodist Alliance. Dr. Bhayani was honored in 2008 with a Recognition Award from the Illinois Math and Sciences Academy for his mentorship of students. Additionally, he spearheaded the development of a rapid HIV testing protocol at the University of Illinois, Chicago Medical Center Emergency Room. Earlier this year, he was honored with the Global Icon Award in Healthcare. Building on this achievement, he adds another significant milestone to his distinguished career as the recipient of IAOTP’s Man of the Year, to be recognized at the organization’s Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City, further underscoring the global impact and far-reaching influence of his work.Beyond his professional accomplishments, he has contributed to the community through leadership roles, including serving as a Board Member of the Dallas Chapter of Pratham and as President of the Texas Indian Physicians Society Northeast Texas Chapter. A dedicated researcher, published author, and sought-after speaker, he continues to influence the field of infectious disease through education, innovation, and advocacy.Also, in the summer of 2022, he adopted a village in Palitana District of Gujarat, India, to provide primary care for villagers who do not have the means to travel to bigger metropolitan areas in Western India for health care. This adopt-a-village in India project was a collaboration with the Association of American Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI).Looking back, he attributes his success to determination, integrity, and the unwavering support of his wife, children, family, and friends. Outside of his professional life, he enjoys spending time with loved ones, attending NBA and NFL games, and traveling. Looking ahead, his focus remains on making a meaningful impact on patients’ lives while dedicating additional time to research and training the next generation of medical professionals.For more information on Dr. Nikhil K. Bhayani, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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