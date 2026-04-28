Prof. Shankargouda Patil selected for the Global Impact Award in Dental Research and Education by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Prof. Shankargouda Patil at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Shankargouda Patil , Director of Translational Science and Digital Health Innovation, was recently selected for the Global Impact Award in Dental Research and Education for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With over a decade and a half of experience in the industry, Dr. Patil has certainly proven himself in his field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Dr. Patil currently serves as a Professor and Director of Translational Science and Digital Health Innovation at the College of Dental Medicine, Roseman University of Health Sciences, South Jordan, Utah, USA. He also holds an appointment as Visiting Professor of Oral Pathology at the School of Dental Medicine, University of Siena, Italy.From 2016 to 2022, Dr. Patil served as an Associate Professor in the Department of Maxillofacial Surgery and Diagnostic Sciences (Division of Oral Pathology) at the College of Dentistry, Jazan University, Saudi Arabia.He is the Editor-in-Chief of The Journal of Contemporary Dental Practice (JCDP), and serves on the editorial boards of numerous leading international dental and medical journals. With over 500 peer-reviewed publications in high-impact journals, more than 42,000 citations, and an H-index of 69, his work spans oral pathology, oncology, and innovations in dental education and digital health. He is co-editing a book titled COVID-19 in Dental Practice, published by Springer Nature.Dr. Patil is a Fellow of the Royal College of Pathologists (UK), the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow (Faculty of Dental Surgery), the International College of Dentists, the Pierre Fauchard Academy, and the ADEA Leadership Institute. A recognized international speaker, he has delivered invited lectures at major dental and medical conferences worldwide. He has been honored as a Top Educator and Top Scientist by Marquis Who’s Who, where he is also a bibliographic listee.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, public speaking, presenting, strategic planning, negotiation, leadership, advisory boards, research, and academic publishing.Before embarking on his professional career path, Dr. Patil earned his Bachelor of Dental Surgery from P M Nadagouda Memorial Dental College and Hospital and his master’s in dental surgery from Shree Balaji Dental College. In 2019, Dr. Patil earned his Ph.D. in Medical Biotechnology from the University of Siena in Italy.Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Patil has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. Last year, he was awarded the title of Top Professor and Innovator of the Year in Transitional Research by IAOTP. He was featured in Forbes, Associated Press, and was awarded Top Educator and Top Scientist by Marquis Who’s Who. He was named Top 5 Exceptional Leaders to Follow in 2025. This year, he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York next December for his selection for the Global Impact Award in Dental Research and Education.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, “Choosing Dr. Patil for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Dr. Patil attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. His professional passions lie in advancing dental education and translational research, with a strong focus on digital health innovation to transform oral healthcare delivery and outcomes. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he envisions a transformative journey over the next 5 to 10 years, recognizing the significant impact that artificial intelligence and augmented/virtual reality will have on various fields, including dental education. He is currently engaged in developing programs that would integrate these technologies and is eager to deepen his focus in these areas to enhance teaching and learning methodologies in dental education, demonstrating their advantages over traditional approaches. One of his key initiatives is the creation of a virtual reality classroom, which aims to revolutionize the way dental education is delivered. He also aims to continue mentoring students and aspires to one day serve as Director of the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research.For more information, please visit: https://www.shankargoudapatil.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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