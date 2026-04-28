Charlene Fried selected for IAOTP’s Elite Professional Award In Education

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Charlene Fried at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charlene Fried , Faculty Member at Sierra Vista High School, was recently selected for The Elite Professional Award in Education by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only one educator is selected for this distinction. The Elite Professional Award in Education is a distinguished accolade presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and leadership in education. This prestigious award recognizes significant contributions to improving educational services, advancing knowledge, and advocating for policy changes that enhance the well-being on a local and national level. Ms. Fried has shown a remarkable commitment to excellence and has made a lasting impact in the field of education through her professional achievements and community involvement. She will receive her award at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala in December.With decades of exceptional experience, Ms. Charlene Fried has established herself as a leading expert in her field. She has devoted her entire career to teaching at Sierra Vista High School (SVHS) in Baldwin Park, California, where she has been a cornerstone of the educational community. Ms. Fried is highly knowledgeable in social-emotional development, English, English as a Second Language (ESL), and bilingual education. Notably, she earned distinction as the first bilingual teacher at SVHS, serving a diverse and dynamic student population. She humbly says that it has been the team of administrators, counselors, teachers, and staff who have worked together to provide their students and families with the tools to achieve their dreams, while generously supporting and serving their communities. She wants to promote a community energized by love and kindness, not by fear or hatred. and where all people’s linguistic, cultural, and racial diversity will always be honored.Beyond her work at the high school level, Ms. Fried has been invited to lecture at California State University, Los Angeles (CSULA), and Loyola Marymount University. At CSULA, she holds the title of Lecturer B in the Charter College of Education, where she teaches courses on English Language Development (ELD) techniques, academic language, classroom management, and other topics central to the teacher certification program. She also supervises student teachers, helping to shape the next generation of educators. At Loyola Marymount University, Ms. Fried is a part-time lecturer, instructing courses in ELD, Spanish methodology, social science/history methodology, literacy, assessment, and strategies for effectively teaching diverse student populations in local schools.Before embarking on her professional career, Ms. Fried earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Public Speaking from San Francisco State University in 1968 and later a Master of Science degree in Bilingual Cross-Cultural Education from Pepperdine University in 1984. She has obtained accreditation in Spanish from the University of Salamanca and the University of Valencia, Spain, in addition to her other educational achievements. In addition, she holds qualifications as a Bilingual Cross-Cultural Specialist in Bilingual Education in Spanish from Pepperdine University.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Fried has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was most recently awarded the Empowered Woman Award and previously selected for IAOTP’s Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2024, she was awarded Top Educator of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). She was featured on the famous Nashville Billboard sign and graced the front cover of TIP Magazine. Last year, 2025, the CSULA CCOE honored her with the Golden Apple Award for teaching and mentoring. Ms. Fried received recognition from both CABE and NABE as the Bilingual Teacher of the Year. In addition, she was honored with the Corazon Award by CABE and, in 2023, was recognized as the Woman Educator of the Year by California Senator Susan Rubio, among other commendations. In addition to receiving several accolades, Ms. Fried has been featured in media platforms and podcasts, including EdSource Magazine in 2021 and 2022, where she discussed her distinctive teaching methodology. In May 2022, the Baldwin Park Unified School District honored Ms. Fried by dedicating the Sierra Vista High School library after her, calling it the Charlene Fried Library. Ms. Fried has also been featured in Marquis Who's Who in America. This year, she will be honored on stage at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York in December for her current selection of IAOTP’s Elite Professional Award in Education.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Fried has also been a workshop presenter for the California Association for Bilingual Education (CABE), the National Association for Bilingual Education (NABE), and several other organizations. Throughout her professional career, she has been invited to do educational research and visit schools in Spain and Mexico. Her extensive worldwide travels have played a crucial role in shaping her understanding of the structures and aims of different educational systems worldwide. She and her husband drove from Los Angeles to Brazil (shipping the car from Costa Rica to Venezuela) to learn more about the home countries of many of her students. She has also traveled extensively in Asia, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific, Papua New Guinea, Israel and Morocco. Ms. Fried is an avid scuba diver and is honored that she has had the opportunity to dive in so many places all over the world. She is now engaged in the ongoing study of the Mayan language. In addition, she and her son, Jose Luis Perez, have dedicated their time as volunteers in Quintana Roo, Mexico, to promote Spanish and English literacy among Mayan-speaking youngsters. Their objective is to enhance the children's scholastic and job prospects in the flourishing tourist industry in the State. It is her son who has always supported and inspired her. As she has been a mentor for so many, it is her son who has mentored her. He is a Spanish teacher and soccer coach, and together, they have helped to shape educational opportunities for so many students. He, too, has not only traveled the world; additionally, he has taken groups of students all over the world since 2007.Looking back, Ms. Fried attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. She has become who she is thanks to the amazing students she has had the honor and pleasure to serve over the many years of her career. When not working, Charlene enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. In the future, she hopes to continue to inspire and influence aspiring teachers to dedicate their lives to the education of the next generation. Charlene wants to inspire her students and others to create rather than consume and to invent rather than copy or mimic. She wants to inspire them to humbly and passionately serve their own students as they pursue their dreams. This is the mantra that drives her each day she teaches.Watch her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jcr-1db7G0&t=1s For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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