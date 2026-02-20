Vision One Earns NASA, US Army and DARPA Recognition for Multi-Domain Autonomous Systems

Vision One LLC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most robotics companies specialize in a single domain—drones, ground vehicles, or humanoid robots. Vision One is building all three, unified under one AI architecture, and federal agencies are taking notice.

The technology company recently won NASA's Sustainable Business Model Challenge in 2025 and earned "Awardable" status from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency for its drone technologies. Vision One was also selected as a U.S. Army xTechHumanoid Finalist, advancing to live demonstrations with the potential for follow-on military contracts. For a company developing intelligent autonomous systems that span air, ground, and humanoid platforms, the recognition signals that its integrated approach is resonating with decision-makers in defense and emergency response.

Building Robots for the Real World

Vision One's humanoid platform is designed to work in environments where sending humans would be dangerous or impractical. The system combines perception, mobility, and manipulation capabilities with operator-supervised autonomy, allowing human controllers to manage tasks remotely. To extend awareness beyond line of sight, the humanoid can deploy aerial sensors, giving operators a fuller picture of hazardous or complex situations.

On the ground, GroundHawk handles logistics, reconnaissance, and mobility support across difficult terrain. In the air, the company's SkyRovr division operates multiple mission-specific drones: VORTEX for logistics and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; RAPTOR for tactical reconnaissance in GPS-challenged environments; and THERMIS, a hybrid VTOL drone built for wildfire intelligence, environmental monitoring, and emergency response. A heavy-lift SkyRovr platform focuses on cargo transport and industrial payload delivery.

One Architecture, Multiple Platforms

What distinguishes Vision One from competitors is its unified control and perception framework. Rather than developing separate technologies for each robot type, the company applies shared computer vision, sensor fusion, and real-time autonomy across all platforms. This means operators can work with different systems using similar interfaces and command structures—a practical advantage when coordinating multi-domain missions.

The company's emphasis on human-in-the-loop control also sets it apart from fully autonomous competitors. Vision One's systems are designed for repeatable performance in defense, public safety, and industrial operations, where accountability and oversight remain essential.

From Prototypes to Deployment

Over the next one to three years, Vision One plans to transition its platforms from advanced prototypes to operational deployments. The company is focused on expanding field demonstrations and scaling production across its humanoid, ground, and aerial systems.

The target markets are clear: government and defense organizations, public safety agencies, emergency responders, and infrastructure operators. The company also serves industrial, logistics, energy, and environmental monitoring sectors that need autonomous systems for hazardous environments.

With federal validation already in hand and a product portfolio designed for real-world complexity, Vision One is positioning itself as a serious contender in the autonomous systems market—one that doesn't just build robots, but builds them to work together.

Founder Perspective

“Vision One was founded to build autonomous systems that operate reliably outside controlled environments,” said Sushant Khadka, Founder and CEO. “By using a shared AI and perception architecture across humanoid, ground, and aerial platforms, we’re focused on reducing human risk in complex missions.” Software Lead Arpan Bom said the company’s approach prioritizes “disciplined, human-supervised autonomy systems that adapt to real conditions while remaining predictable, auditable, and interoperable with human teams.”

