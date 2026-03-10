South Florida Margarita Festival 2026 Delivers a Record-Breaking Night in Oakland Park

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 South Florida Margarita Festival took over Downtown Oakland Park in unforgettable fashion, delivering an electric night of flavor, music, and community energy that exceeded expectations.

Hosted by Bandoleros Tacos & Lokale Events and presented in partnership with Herradura Tequila, this year’s festival brought together thousands of attendees for a full-scale tasting competition featuring more than 20 premium margarita exhibitors competing for the titles of Best Margarita and Best Spicy Margarita in South Florida.

From the moment gates opened, the energy across the festival grounds was undeniable.

A Celebration of Culture and Community

Held in the heart of Downtown Oakland Park — often described as the “Brooklyn of Broward” — the festival aligned with the city’s growing cultural movement. The event took place alongside OPAW (Oakland Park Art Walk), transforming Main Street into a walkable celebration of cocktails, art, music, and local businesses.

The collaboration between cocktail culture and community art created a distinctly South Florida atmosphere — colorful, diverse, and vibrant.

Margaritas, Music, and Major Moments

Festival guests sampled an impressive lineup of handcrafted margaritas from leading tequila brands and skilled mixologists, each showcasing bold flavors, creative presentations, and competitive spirit.

One of the evening’s biggest highlights came when international dancehall superstar Kevin Lyttle took the stage. Performing global hits “Turn Me On” and “Drive Me Crazy,” Lyttle transformed the festival grounds into an island-style celebration as thousands of attendees sang along, shifting the night from tasting experience to high-energy concert atmosphere.

Community Impact

“To stand there and see the streets filled with people enjoying something we worked so hard to build — that’s a feeling you can’t describe,” said Riste Sekuloski, co-founder of Bandoleros Tacos and Mr. Smash Burgers, two thriving businesses located in the Downtown Oakland Park district. “The support from this community was overwhelming, and we’re beyond grateful.”

What began as a vision to create a premier margarita competition in South Florida has quickly evolved into a signature regional festival. This year’s turnout, vendor participation, and sponsor engagement further highlighted Oakland Park’s growing reputation as a cultural and culinary destination in Broward County.

With strong community support, sold-out attendance, and enthusiastic feedback from both attendees and vendors, the South Florida Margarita Festival has firmly established itself as one of the region’s must-attend annual events.

What’s Next

Organizers say the momentum continues following the success of this year’s event.

Plans are already underway for additional large-scale celebrations, including the Cinco de Mayo Tequila Festival, Mojito RumFest, and several other themed tasting events scheduled throughout the year.

As glasses were raised and votes were cast throughout the evening, one thing became clear. South Florida is eager for immersive community experiences like this and organizers say this is only the beginning.

