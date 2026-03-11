CasaVoya Launches $1,000 New Host Bonus With Zero Booking Commissions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CasaVoya, the direct-introduction vacation rental platform specializing in exclusive accommodations, today issued a direct challenge to major booking platforms by launching its 2026 New Host Incentive, a $1,000 cash bonus for select new hosts who list their home and successfully host an eligible guest this summer.

The offer exceeds the $750 new host incentive recently announced by Airbnb. While Airbnb charges hosts and guests combined fees of up to 20% per transaction, CasaVoya's direct-introduction model charges zero booking commissions, allowing hosts to keep 100% of their nightly rate.

"We're not just giving hosts a bigger check: we're giving them their freedom back," said Alexandre Ramani, Managing Partner of CasaVoya. "Homeowners shouldn't have to split their profits with a Silicon Valley middleman."



Airbnb’s Offer and CasaVoya’s Response

Airbnb, an official FIFA partner, recently announced a $750 bonus for new hosts in the 16 North American World Cup host cities who complete a qualifying stay by July 31, 2026. The announcement was described by Airbnb as its "biggest new host incentive ever."

CasaVoya’s incentive provides up to $1,000 in cash plus zero booking commissions on every stay. On a typical booking worth $2,000 in the New York metro area, an Airbnb host pays an estimated $200 to $300 in platform fees. Over the course of the tournament from June 11 to July 19, 2026, a host welcoming multiple guests on CasaVoya could retain significantly more than an equivalent Airbnb host, in addition to receiving the larger upfront bonus.



The CasaVoya Advantage for Hosts

Up to $1,000 Sign-On Bonus – Available to eligible hosts who list their property and complete a qualifying stay. This is $250 more than Airbnb's offer and is paid on top of full nightly earnings with zero platform deductions.

Zero Booking Commissions – Unlike Airbnb, VRBO, and other major OTAs, CasaVoya does not take a percentage cut of any booking. Hosts set their own price and collect it in full through the direct guest introduction.

Direct-to-Guest Model – CasaVoya facilitates a direct introduction between host and guest, allowing hosts to manage their own guest relationships, communications, and payments without platform interference or algorithmic control.

Damage Protection – All of CasaVoya’s featured properties enjoy up to $50,000 of damage protection, giving homeowners peace of mind over their listings.

AI-Powered Guest Matching – CasaVoya's matching technology connects soccer fans with properties based on proximity to venues, group size, and budget, giving new hosts immediate exposure to the exact guests who need their homes most.



How to Claim the Bonus

New hosts near any major 2026 tournament venue across the United States, Canada, and Mexico can claim the bonus in three steps:

List by March 31, 2026 – Submit and receive approval for a new property listing at www.CasaVoya.com.

Verify Your Account and Feature Your Listing by April 30, 2026 – Verify your account with CasaVoya and join its annual Featured Host plan to unlock bonus eligibility and priority listing placement.

Host a Fan – Welcome an eligible guest through a CasaVoya introduction, with the stay completed by July 31, 2026.

A limited number of bonuses are available. Full eligibility requirements and terms and conditions are available at www.CasaVoya.com.



About CasaVoya

CasaVoya (formerly ManhattanBNB) is a vacation rental platform that democratizes access to authentic, affordable travel experiences. Born in New York City's highly regulated rental market, CasaVoya operates as a trusted introduction service, connecting travelers directly with exclusive vacation rentals not listed on traditional booking platforms. The company has facilitated thousands of stays for guests from 22 countries, serving groups, families, and travelers seeking alternatives to hotels and cookie-cutter accommodations across New York City and other major global destinations.

CasaVoya is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or an official partner of FIFA or the FIFA World Cup 2026™. All FIFA-related trademarks are the property of their respective owners. This promotion is independently offered by CasaVoya. Subject to full terms and conditions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.