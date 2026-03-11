Allison Davis Launches Reinvented Coaching Platform to Empower Healthy Aging for Adults 50+

REDMOND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allison Davis (BecomingGolden.coach,) a faith-centered life coaching service, announces the transition from her former platform BeingForever42.com to a renewed mission focused on helping individuals embrace the second half of life with confidence and purpose. The rebrand reflects a deepened commitment to serving adults aged 50 and older who seek encouragement and a path to continual personal growth.

She built on a foundation of certified expertise and lived experience. As a certified John Maxwell Speaker, Coach, and Trainer, the organization brings professional coaching credentials combined with real-world experience in healthy living, lifestyle transformation, and creating healthier home environments. This unique combination provides clients with both strategic guidance and empathetic understanding of life's challenges.

The heart of the service lies in coming alongside clients' dreams and helping them grow into their fullest potential. Allison's coaching approach emphasizes skilled listening and personalized support across multiple dimensions of wellness, including physical health, emotional well-being, and spiritual growth.

Allison (BecomingGolden.coach) draws from extensive personal experience, including successfully raising a child with type 1 diabetes and providing care for elderly family members. This firsthand knowledge of navigating complex health and family situations informs the compassionate, practical coaching methodology offered to clients.

Her unique value proposition centers on faith-based guidance that focuses on growing the person from within.

Allison emphasizes that love is always the answer, and this philosophy permeates every aspect of the coaching relationship. The approach is designed to help clients become confident in their journey and true to themselves, regardless of age.

In addition to life coaching services, BecomingGolden.coach offers affiliations with scientifically-backed wellness products designed to support the body's natural healing abilities. The organization also holds licensing in financial services, enabling comprehensive support for clients planning their golden years.

Future initiatives include facilitating masterminds that address common life challenges faced by mature adults, creating community spaces where individuals can share experiences and support one another's growth journeys.

BecomingGolden.coach is a faith-centered life coaching service dedicated to helping adults aged 50 and older embrace healthy aging with confidence and purpose. As a certified John Maxwell coach, Allison combines professional training with authentic life experience to guide clients toward becoming healthier versions of themselves in all areas of life. The mission is rooted in the belief that aging can be a golden season of growth, fulfillment, and authentic living.

Allison Davis

allimarie54@icloud.com

541-480-0154

