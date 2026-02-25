JMJ Appoints Geoff Cislo to Lead Major Capital Projects Practice

Geoff Cislo, Director of Major Capital Projects, JMJ JMJ Logo

Industry expert joins to expand JMJ’s support for owners and delivery partners worldwide.

Projects perform best when teams align early and risks are addressed by leadership before they reach the field.” — Geoff Cislo

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JMJ, the global consulting firm specializing in safety, culture, and performance, has appointed Geoff Cislo as Director of Major Capital Projects to strengthen how clients plan, execute, and deliver complex capital programs, reducing risk, improving predictability, and protecting people and capital.For nearly four decades, JMJ has partnered with owners, EPC contractors, and joint ventures on major capital projects across the energy, infrastructure, mining, and industrial sectors. The firm’s Major Capital Projects approach helps clients start strong and stay aligned, supporting disciplined front-end planning, integrated risk management, and reliable execution through project delivery.Geoff brings more than three decades of experience leading high-risk, high-value capital projects across multiple industries and geographies. His work has focused on helping organizations translate intent into execution by aligning leaders and contractors early, strengthening decision-making, and addressing risk before it impacts safety, schedule, or cost.During his 20-year career at Chevron, Geoff led safety and performance programs for major capital investments, contributing to zero-fatality outcomes and earlier integration of safety and risk into engineering and execution. This reduced late-stage disruption and improved project outcomes at scale.In his new role, Geoff will lead JMJ’s Major Capital Projects practice, partnering with clients to sharpen early-phase decisions, align leadership and delivery teams, and embed practical safety and risk management into day-to-day execution — improving certainty from concept through completion.Describing his approach, Geoff said:“Projects perform best when teams align early and risks are addressed by leadership before they reach the field. Upfront alignment and early risk elimination create real value through better project outcomes. JMJ helps clients do that work early so they can deliver safer, more predictable results. I’m excited to build on that with clients worldwide.”Commenting on the appointment, Jeff Williams, CEO of JMJ, said:“JMJ has a long track record of supporting major capital projects through every phase of delivery. Geoff’s experience leading large, complex projects strengthens that foundation. He understands what it takes to plan work well, align teams, and manage risk early, which is exactly where projects succeed or fail.”About JMJFor almost 40 years, JMJ has helped clients achieve what once seemed impossible. From executives to the front line, we work with leaders to drive cultural transformation, enabling breakthroughs in safety and business performance. Backed by proven expertise, proprietary technologies, and modern safety principles, we deliver scalable and lasting impact. www.jmj.com

