Kazakhmys Corporation Partners with JMJ on Global Industrial Safety Assessment

Collaboration to Inform a Long-Term Strategy to Enhance Safety, Performance and Organizational Capability

We view this audit not as a formality, but as a strategic investment in the company’s future, in security and sustainability.” — Nurakhmet Nuryev, Chairman of the Board, Kazakhmys

ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kazakhmys Corporation LLP , one of Kazakhstan’s largest integrated copper mining and processing companies, has announced its partnership with JMJ, a global culture transformation consultancy headquartered in Austin, Texas, to carry out a global assessment of its industrial safety and occupational health system. The collaboration marks an important step in Kazakhmys’ continued commitment to strengthen safety performance, operational discipline and leadership capability across its production sites.Members of JMJ’s Kazakhstan team met with Nurakhmet Nuriyev, Chairman of the Board of Kazakhmys, to confirm the scope of the work and the approach to the strategic safety audit. The assessment will include interviews, site observations, and process analysis to identify strengths, highlight risks and uncover opportunities to enhance safety performance and long-term sustainability.Renat Salimgaliyev, Country Lead with JMJ’s Kazakhstan office, said, “This work is designed as a multi-year journey to build capability and strengthen safety leadership across the organization. We’ll work alongside employees at all levels to develop internal leaders and safety ambassadors who can sustain a culture of care and accountability long after this engagement concludes.”The multi-year program will focus on strengthening leadership capability, building personal responsibility for safety, and creating a consistently safe working environment. JMJ will deliver workshops and interactive sessions for employees at all levels, with the aim of developing internal leaders and safety ambassadors who can embed safe practices across the organization and support lasting improvement. The initiative reflects the company’s commitment to investing in the long-term resilience and sustainability of its operations.Teams across Kazakhmys are actively involved in the project. Insights from the assessment will inform a long-term strategy to raise the maturity of the safety management system through 2028–2029.JMJ brings decades of global experience helping organizations enhance safety and performance through culture, leadership, and data-led insight. Working alongside Kazakhmys, the team will apply this expertise to support sustainable improvement, strengthen trust across teams, and help ensure that safe working practices become a consistent part of daily operations.The full announcement: “A global analysis of the industrial safety system has started at Kazakhmys,” published by Khazamys on November 4, 2025 in Russian with an English translation, is available on Zakon.kz About Kazakhmys Corporation LLPKazakhmys is one of Kazakhstan’s largest miners and processors of copper ore, operating integrated production facilities across the country. The company also produces gold, silver, and other by-products that support its industrial operations.About JMJFor almost 40 years, JMJ has helped clients achieve what once seemed impossible, starting our journey in Kazakhstan over 30 years ago. From executives to the front line, we work with leaders to drive cultural transformation, enabling breakthroughs in safety and business performance. Backed by proven expertise, proprietary technologies, and modern safety principles, we deliver scalable and lasting impact. www.jmj.com

