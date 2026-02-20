California Delegation to Attend Funeral for Rev. Jesse Jackson

The delegation is led by Reverend Jackson’s longtime associate, Reverend Chuck Singleton, senior pastor of Loveland Church and president of the Kaleidoscope Global Network.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Rev. Jackson’s impact reached every corner of the country and around the world, but his connection to the California community was profound,” said Reverend Chuck Singleton, senior pastor of Loveland Church and president of the Kaleidoscope Global Network.A California contingent of leaders will attend the funeral services for Reverend Jesse L. Jackson on Wednesday, February 25, to pay their final respects to the late civil rights leader. The delegation is led by Reverend Jackson’s longtime associate, Reverend Chuck Singleton, senior pastor of Loveland Church and president of the Kaleidoscope Global Network.“Rev Jackson’s vision was from eternity forward,” says Rev. Singleton. “His disappointments with injustice didn’t dampen his spirit. He knows that God will balance the scales. The lion lies down, but his echo still roars across the mountains,” said Rev. Singleton.The Reverend Jesse Jackson, a towering figure in the fight for civil rights and a two-time presidential candidate, passed away on February 17 at the age of 84.His life’s work will be celebrated through several days of ceremonies in Chicago, culminating in the Homegoing Service on Saturday, February 28, at 2:00 PM at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Headquarters.“Rev. Jackson’s impact reached every corner of the country and around the world, but his connection to the California community was profound,” said Rev. Singleton.Travel & Tour DetailsDeparture: Wednesday morning, February 25, 2026, from Los Angeles International AirportHow to Join: Interested individuals should contact Kay Joy at (909) 356-5683 immediately to secure their spot and receive pricing information.Service Schedule in ChicagoFeb 25–26: Lying in Repose at Rainbow PUSH Coalition Headquarters.Feb 27: “The People’s Celebration” at the House of Hope.Feb 28: Final Homegoing Service at 2:00 PM (Rainbow PUSH Headquarters).The delegation invites all who were touched by Rev. Jackson’s ministry and activism to join this unified journey.For more information, call Kay Joy at (909) 356-5683About Loveland ChurchLoveland Church has three locations: Fontana, Santa Monica, and Victorville. Led by Senior Rev. Chuck Singleton, it focuses on developing disciples and impacting communities through Jesus Christ. Its vision is to foster an environment where cross-cultural followers of Christ radiate God's glory in holiness, joy, and health. The goal is for believers to be recognized for their lifestyles and quality of life as individuals, families, and the church.For more information, call (909) 356-5683 or go to: LovelandChurch.org About Kaleidoscope Global NetworkKaleidoscope Global Network’s mission is to amplify true justice and compassion through transformative social and spiritual change. We aim to unite influential leaders across sectors to maximize our societal impact in promoting love, equity, and justice for all. Through dynamic partnerships, bold advocacy, and innovative grassroots initiatives, we confront the deep structural roots of social and economic inequity, champion sustainable and inclusive development, and weave a rich tapestry of solidarity that transcends cultural, national, and religious boundaries.For more information, email Info@KaleidoscopeGlobalNetwork.com or call (909) 356-5683.

