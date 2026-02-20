Adesso Launches Affordable Smart Card Keyboards for Secure, Scalable Access Across Enterprise Verticals

AKB-140SB Smart Card Reader Keyboard EasyTouch 130 Smart Card Keyboard Enterprise AKB-140SB Smart Card Reader Keyboard Membrane Keys EasyTouch 130SB Smart Card Reader Mechanical Keyboard Adesso AKB-140SB Smart Card Reader Keyboard Certified and Universally Supported

AKB-140SB and EasyTouch 130SB Combine Built-In Smart Card Authentication With Quiet or Mechanical Switches for Government, Healthcare, Education and Enterprise

As organizations balance security and cost at scale, these new keyboards simplify secure desktop access with smart card authentication in familiar, affordable devices.” — Allen Ku, president of Adesso

WALNUT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adesso, a leading innovator in computer peripherals and mobile accessories, today announced the availability of two desktop keyboards with integrated smart card readers, the Adesso AKB-140SB and the Adesso EasyTouch 130SB , designed to help organizations deploy secure, convenient authentication at scale without the cost or complexity of external card readers.The new keyboards are aimed at environments that require secure access to systems and data, including government, healthcare, education, financial services and enterprise workplaces. By integrating smart card authentication directly into the keyboard, Adesso’s latest models help streamline logins, reduce hardware clutter and simplify large-scale deployments in security-conscious organizations.Both the AKB-140SB and EasyTouch 130SB support widely adopted industry and government standards, including ISO7816, PC/SC 2.0, Microsoft Smart Card for Windows, EMV, USB-IF CCID and FIPS 201, making them suitable for regulated and compliance-driven environments.The Adesso AKB-140SB is a low-profile, full-size keyboard with quiet membrane keys designed for everyday productivity in offices, classrooms, healthcare facilities, and government agencies. It features an integrated smart card reader and high-contrast 2X letter print keycaps to improve readability in shared or high-use workspaces.Pricing: The Adesso AKB-140SB is available now with a suggested retail price of $49.99.The Adesso EasyTouch 130SB is a mechanical keyboard designed for users who prefer a more tactile typing experience. It features red mechanical switches rated for up to 50 million keystrokes, an integrated smart card reader, a full-size 104-key layout, multimedia hotkeys, and high-contrast 2X letter-printed keycaps.Pricing: The Adesso EasyTouch-130SB is available now with a suggested retail price of $79.99.“Organizations are under increasing pressure to strengthen endpoint security while managing costs and large deployments,” said Allen Ku, president of Adesso. “These new keyboards make it easier to roll out secure access at the desktop by combining smart card authentication with reliable, familiar input devices at accessible price points.”Both keyboards connect via USB and support Windows, making them straightforward to integrate into existing IT environments.AvailabilityThe Adesso AKB-140SB and EasyTouch 130SB are available now through Adesso and authorized resellers. More information is available at www.adesso.com Adesso Press Kit: HERE About Adesso Innovation Inc.Founded in 1994, Adesso Inc. is a premier design manufacturer of computer peripherals and mobile accessories, specializing in keyboards, mice, webcams, and more. Based in Walnut, CA, Adesso is committed to delivering innovative, ergonomic, and sustainable solutions that enhance productivity and user experience worldwide. More information is available at www.adesso.com

