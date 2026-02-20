ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Feb. 20-23)
PHOENIX – Freeway improvement work will require ramp closures and lane restrictions in a pair of Phoenix-area locations this weekend (Feb. 20-23), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed while the following freeway restrictions are in place:
- North- and southbound Interstate 17 narrowed to two or three lanes in areas between Dixileta Drive (north of Jomax Road) and Dove Valley Road in north Phoenix from 2 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 22) for work zone setup at the start of the Loop 303 Improvement Project. Note: Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Dove Valley Road and southbound off-ramp at Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive closed from 2 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 21). Northbound I-17 off-ramp at Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive closed from noon Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 22). Ramp Detours: Alternate routes, including via the I-17/Dove Valley Road interchange and 43rd Avenue, will be available while ramps are closed. Schedules are subject to adjustment as the weekend work progresses.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) primary ramp to eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler closed for approximately two weeks starting at 10 p.m. Friday (Feb. 20) for improvement work as part of the Loop 202 widening project. The southbound Loop 101 HOV lane ramp to eastbound Loop 202 will be open (carpool lane rush-hour restrictions will remain in place). Detours: Drivers can consider exiting southbound Loop 101 to southbound Price Road to reach an eastbound Loop 202 on-ramp. Note: Eastbound Loop 202 narrowed to two lanes between Price Road and Arizona Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 22). Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Arizona Avenue closed.
Restriction schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.
Most improvement projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters also approved Proposition 479 in November 2024, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.
Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
