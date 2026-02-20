ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Feb. 20-23)

North- and southbound Interstate 17 narrowed

to two or three lanes in areas between Dixileta Drive

(north of Jomax Road)

and Dove Valley Road

in north Phoenix

from 2 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday

(Feb. 22) for work zone setup at the start of the Loop 303 Improvement Project.

Note

:

Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Dove Valley Road and southbound off-ramp at Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive closed from 2 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

(Feb. 21).

Northbound I-17 off-ramp at Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive closed from noon Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday

(Feb. 22).

Ramp Detours