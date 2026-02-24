AGX and Sunset Point Redefine How ISVs Move Customers Off Legacy Systems

MANHASSET, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunset Point Software today announced a strategic partnership with NYC-based AGXAI LLC , provider of AGX, an all-in-one platform purpose-built for the auto glass and windshield replacement industry. The partnership helps AGX accelerate customer adoption of its AI-driven solution by addressing one of the most persistent barriers to modernization: how to responsibly transition away from legacy systems without disrupting day-to-day operations.As part of the collaboration, AGX will leverage Sunset Point Software’s flagship Snapshot Platform to preserve and operationalize data from customers’ existing operations management systems without requiring traditional data migrations or forcing organizations to keep aging platforms online solely for historical inquiry.“The loudest objection ISVs encounter during the sales cycle isn’t about features. It’s about disruption,” said Joe Labbe, COO of Sunset Point Software. “Customers worry about losing access to historical data, interrupting active work, or retraining teams while the business is still running. Snapshot changes that dynamic. AGX can move customers forward immediately while ensuring legacy data remains fully accessible, compliant, and operational from day one.”AGX’s platform delivers modern automation, intelligence, and efficiency to a highly specialized market. With Snapshot embedded into the transition process, AGX customers can maintain active transactions in legacy systems where necessary, while offloading historical and inquiry-based access into a secure, searchable Snapshot environment. This approach reduces risk, shortens implementation timelines, and removes the need to run legacy systems in parallel solely for reporting or lookups.“Auto glass operators want modernization, but they cannot afford to pause their business to achieve it,” said Jack Mahoney, CEO of AGX. “By partnering with Sunset Point, we eliminate uncertainty around historical data and system cutovers. Shops can implement AGX while maintaining full continuity with their legacy records. That removes the primary barrier to modernization.”Why It Matters- Removes the #1 Sales Objection for ISVsLegacy data no longer blocks adoption. Customers retain full access to historical information without migrations, conversions, or risky transformation projects.- Purpose-Built Dual Access Without Dual BurdenActive transactions can continue in legacy systems where required, while all historical and inquiry-based access is handled by Snapshot, eliminating the need to maintain aging platforms solely for reference.- Faster, Lower-Risk Go-LivesBy decoupling operational continuity from historical access, ISVs can deploy new solutions faster without forcing customers into all-or-nothing cutovers.- Preserves Institutional Knowledge and User ConfidenceEmployees maintain uninterrupted access to familiar records, reports, and historical workflows, reducing retraining friction and resistance to change.- Makes Modernization Easier to SellISVs can position their solutions as additive rather than disruptive, shortening sales cycles and improving close rates.About Sunset Point SoftwareSunset Point Software enables organizations to modernize their technology landscape without sacrificing institutional knowledge or compliance. Its patent-pending Snapshot platform preserves and operationalizes the information embedded in legacy systems—transforming aging applications into durable, AI-ready digital assets.By providing a governed transition path from old systems to new, Sunset Point helps enterprises retire platforms responsibly while retaining continuity, auditability, and historical context. This approach reduces risk, improves compliance, and ensures past investments continue to create value long after systems are shut down.About AGXAGX is a next-generation, cloud-based hybrid platform built specifically for auto glass and shops. It consolidates digital sales, quoting, dispatch, technician workflow, inventory management, billing, insurance claims processing, and analytics into one unified system. Designed for both independent operators and multi-location networks, AGX replaces disconnected tools with a single operational backbone, giving shop owners full visibility and control across their business.Media Contacts:Sunset Point Software, Inc.Bart Farmer, 888-703-5358bart.farmer@sunsetpointsoftware.comAGXAI LLCErblin Ribari, 617-685-9264erblin.ribari@agxai.com

