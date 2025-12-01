Sunset Point Software Partners with BPAC

MANHASSET, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunset Point Software , the innovator in legacy system decommissioning , announced today a strategic partnership with Business Process Automation Company, ( BPAC ), to jointly support organizations transitioning mission-critical applications and business processes during system retirements, consolidations, and enterprise transformations.Under the new collaboration, Sunset Point Software’s flagship solutions — Legacy Snapshot and M&A Snapshot, will be integrated into BPAC’s service portfolio. This partnership enables organizations to preserve, operationalize and leverage legacy application data and workflows with greater ease, compliance, and speed.“With BPAC’s deep expertise in business process automation, security, and data governance, our joint offering will deliver an unmatched data preservation and operationalization end-to-end solution,” said Joe Labbe, COO of Sunset Point Software. “Their team brings decades of real-world experience in rationalizing and utilizing critical information to improve operations, and we’re incredibly proud to partner with them.”Larry Cohn, President of BPAC added, “Adding the solutions provided by Sunset Point Software to our proven technologies will provide our customers even more benefits in automating their business processes.”Why it mattersMany organizations face the challenge of decommissioning legacy applications while needing to retain, query, and act on the embedded business logic, reporting and content they contain.Through this partnership, clients of both firms can access a combined workflow: BPAC leads the advisory, transformation and governance aspects, and Sunset Point Software supplies the robotic crawling, data extraction, document assembly, and conversational AI-ready indexing.The result: a compliant archive, a living repository of legacy data, and a “gateway to AI” so that organizations can continue to harness their previous investments rather than lose them to system retirement inertia.About Sunset Point SoftwareSunset Point Software is pioneering a new era in enterprise system decommissioning. The company’s patent pending Snapshot technology transforms legacy applications into enduring, AI-ready digital assets, ensuring that critical business information remains both preserved and operational. By converting complex, aging systems into intelligent, searchable archives, Sunset Point enables organizations to unlock the full value of their historical data—reducing risk, improving compliance, and fueling future innovation.About BPACBusiness Process Automation Company was formed in 2019 by Larry Cohn. Mr. Cohn has been in the technology field since 1984, providing solutions for companies in all industries, of all sizes, with sensible applications that streamline business processes to increase efficiency and compliance as well as security throughout the enterprise. By incorporating the latest in software into an organization's daily AP, HR, Contracts, Workorders and other processes, BPAC has helped organizations reduce the time needed to complete any of the processes faster, with less labor and reducing errors, while securing all documents in a secure, compliant archiving system, built with Records Management components to ensure document integrity.Media Contacts:Sunset Point Software, Inc.Bart Farmer, 888-703-5358bart.farmer@sunsetpointsoftware.comBusiness Process Automation CompanyLarry D Cohn, President, 714-328-3844larry.cohn@bpaco.net

