Sunset Point Software Partners with CodeGeeks Solutions to Advance Systems Transition Governance

MANHASSET, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunset Point Software , the innovator in Systems Transition Governance, today announced a strategic partnership with Ukrainian software development firm CodeGeeks Solutions. The partnership enables organizations to modernize mission-critical systems while responsibly preserving the legal, operational, and institutional knowledge embedded in the platforms they replace.As part of the collaboration, Sunset Point Software’s flagship Snapshot Platform will be integrated into CodeGeeks’ service portfolio, providing a repeatable governance layer for system transitions. Together, the companies help clients retire legacy systems without compromising compliance, continuity, or historical truth.“CodeGeeks builds and modernizes systems that sit at the core of their clients’ operations,” said Joe Labbe, COO of Sunset Point Software. “To do that responsibly, organizations need more than a migration plan. They require governance infrastructure that ensures knowledge is preserved, compliance obligations are met by design, and historical context remains accessible. Snapshot delivers that missing layer, allowing systems of record to evolve without erasing the past.”Labbe added, “CodeGeeks recognizes that decommissioning is not a one-time event. It is part of an ongoing transition continuum that requires durable governance to ensure institutional knowledge is accurately and responsibly handed off from one system of record to the next.”Oleg Tarasiuk, Co-Founder and CEO of CodeGeeks Solutions, added, “Modernisation shouldn’t force a risky “big-bang” cutover. With Sunset Point’s Snapshot embedded into the new solutions we build, clients can go live with confidence from day one, keeping legacy data accessible, auditable, and compliant throughout the transition. We provide a seamless bridge between new workflows and legacy records, so organisations can move forward without erasing the past.” Tarasiuk also stated, “Snapshot fits naturally into how we approach enterprise modernization – responsibly and with long-term resilience in mind.”Why It Matters- Digital transformation initiatives often replace systems faster than organizations can responsibly govern the knowledge they contain.- This partnership embeds governance directly into modernization programs, ensuring compliance, continuity, and institutional memory are preserved as systems evolve.- Together, CodeGeeks and Sunset Point enable organizations to treat system transitions as governed processes – not risky handoffs or isolated decommissioning events.- The result is a durable knowledge layer that remains accessible to users, auditors, and AI long after the original system has been retired.About Sunset Point SoftwareSunset Point Software enables organizations to modernize their technology landscape without sacrificing institutional knowledge or compliance. Its patent-pending Snapshot platform preserves and operationalizes the information embedded in legacy systems – transforming aging applications into durable, AI-ready digital assets.By providing a governed transition path from old systems to new, Sunset Point helps enterprises retire platforms responsibly while retaining continuity, auditability, and historical context. This approach reduces risk, improves compliance, and ensures past investments continue to create value long after systems are shut down.About CodeGeeks SolutionsCodeGeeks Solutions is a software engineering firm focused on responsible system modernization. The company partners with organizations to transform legacy applications into secure, scalable, and future-ready platforms – without disrupting business operations or losing institutional knowledge. With deep expertise across cloud, data, and system architecture, CodeGeeks delivers scalable solutions designed to support long-term business and regulatory needs.Media Contacts:Sunset Point Software, Inc.Bart Farmer, 888-703-5358bart.farmer@sunsetpointsoftware.comCODEGEEKS SOLUTIONS Ltdwww.codegeeks.solutionsOleh Tarasiuk, 38 093 234 34 76oleg.tarasiuk@codegeeks.solutions

