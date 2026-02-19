MPD Makes Arrest in Minnesota Avenue Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a shooting that occurred on Minnesota Avenue in 2025.

On Sunday, September 14, 2025, at approximately 10:28 a.m., the victim was in the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast, when he became involved in an argument with the suspect. The suspect then retrieved a firearm and shot the victim before fleeing.

On Wednesday, February 18, 2026, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 51-year-old Dandrea Reginald Grayton, of no fixed address. Grayton was charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence.

CCN: 25140672

