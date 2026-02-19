MPD Arrests Suspect in Naylor Road Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in Southeast.

On Saturday, January 14, 2026, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 2500 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. The suspect brandished a handgun, took property from the victim, and then fled the scene.

On Thursday, February 18, 2026, 33-year-old Michael Collins, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License. At the time of the arrest, a handgun was recovered.

CCN: 26020773

###