Arrest Made in Trinidad Fatal Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a fatal shooting in Northeast.

On Monday, June 2, 2025, at approximately 7:52 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the rear of the 1200 block of Raum Street, NE. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the man to an area hospital where, after all lifesaving efforts failed, the man was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 33-year-old Kalil Jerald Brown of Northeast, D.C.

On Wednesday, February 18, 2026, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 28-year-old Javonte Robinson, of Glen Burnie, MD. He was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated).

CCN: 25082481

