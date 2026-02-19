Scofield Group Refines Team and Sets Elite Standards for 2026 Growth

Kirby Scofield - Broker & Owner of Scofield Group in Las Vegas 2025 Scofield Group Top Producers Scofield Group Team Offering

After record 65% YoY growth, Scofield Group reduces roster to 63 elite agents and raises production standards for 2026 expansion.

Growth without standards dilutes performance. We are building a roster of driven, integrity-first professionals committed to elite service and measurable results.” — Kirby Scofield

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After achieving 65% year-over-year growth from 2024 to 2025, ** Scofield Group ** has announced a strategic 2026 scale plan built on performance, accountability, and elite client service.In 2025, the Las Vegas-based brokerage closed 479 transactions totaling $209,684,224 in volume. That level of growth created a defining moment: continue expanding headcount or refine the team to elevate production standards and service delivery. Leadership chose refinement.Over the past quarter, Scofield Group intentionally reduced its active agent count from 110 to 63, parting ways with non-producers and agents who did not meet the company’s production and service benchmarks. The objective is simple — concentrate time, marketing capital, and operational resources on high-performance professionals committed to growth.“Growth without standards dilutes performance,” said Kirby Scofield , Managing Broker and Owner. “We are building a roster of driven, integrity-first professionals who elevate the brand and deliver exceptional client outcomes.”### Elevated Standards for 2026Beginning in 2026, agents representing Scofield Group must maintain:* A minimum of 12 closed units annually* A minimum of $50,000 gross commission income (GCI) per year* Active participation in training, accountability systems, and client follow-up protocolsThis structure ensures every team member operates within a high-performance environment focused on execution and measurable results.Agents are supported through:* Structured follow-up and conversion systems* Advanced negotiation training* Daily accountability tracking* Marketing and lead generation infrastructure* Dedicated backend operational supportThe result is a culture of like-minded producers committed to elevating the client experience through consistent communication, strategic negotiation, and efficient closings.### Competing in the Zillow Preferred EraWith the expansion of the **Zillow** Preferred Agent model across the Las Vegas Valley, competition has intensified. Consumers increasingly engage with agents through the Zillow ecosystem, raising expectations for professionalism, responsiveness, and conversion expertise.Scofield Group has positioned itself as a premier destination for agents seeking to operate at a high level within the Zillow Preferred framework. The company’s systems are engineered to maximize connection-to-closing performance while maintaining client satisfaction at scale.“Our responsibility is to deliver elite agents to consumers and elite opportunity to agents,” Scofield added. “As the Zillow Preferred model grows, the market will reward only those prepared to execute at a high standard.”### A Selective Interview ProcessAdmission to Scofield Group will now follow a strict interview and qualification process. Prospective agents must demonstrate:* Documented production history or a clear performance plan* Commitment to structured systems and accountability* Integrity-first decision making* Long-term career visionAgents seeking to elevate their production and operate within a disciplined, performance-driven environment are encouraged to apply and interview for consideration.$250,000 Net Income Baseline Per AgentWith Zillow opportunity, structured training, and operational support, Scofield Group projects a baseline earning potential of $250,000 net annually for agents who fully execute within the model.The 2026 strategy is focused on precision:Fewer agents.Higher standards.Greater accountability.Stronger conversion.Elevated brand positioning.Scofield Group believes this disciplined approach will further solidify its standing among top-performing real estate teams in Las Vegas while creating a scalable, sustainable platform for long-term growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.