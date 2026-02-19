PROCLAMATION - 2026 Brain Injury Awareness Month

WHEREAS, brain injuries are a major public health concern that affects millions of Americans, including many veterans who are at heightened risk due to the nature of their military service; and

WHEREAS, brain injuries, whether mild or severe, can significantly alter a person's life, impacting their physical, cognitive and emotional well-being, and veterans often face unique challenges that require coordinated support systems and strong, intentional partnerships across our state; and

WHEREAS, increased education, outreach and advocacy can help ensure that individuals living with brain injuries, particularly veterans, receive the care, services and community support necessary to live their lives to the fullest; and

WHEREAS, the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) acknowledges the urgent need to raise awareness about brain injury prevention, treatment and long-term support for veterans and their families; and

WHEREAS, WDV A calls on all Washington residents to join in building bridges across our communities by engaging in efforts to raise awareness of brain injuries, strengthen prevention strategies and ensure that veterans and their families have access to the vital resources they need to heal, reconnect

and thrive; and

WHEREAS, the 2026 theme for Brain Injury Awareness Month in Washington state is "Building Bridges: Veterans, Families, and Community Partners," emphasizing the importance of social reintegration and rebuilding meaningful connections with family, friends, workplaces, and communities that are essential to healing and long-term well-being;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Bob Ferguson, governor of the state of Washington, do hereby proclaim

March 2026 as

Brain Injury Awareness Month

in Washington, and I urge all people in our state to participate in activities and initiatives that honor the resilience of brain injury survivors, uplift veterans and their families and support efforts to improve understanding, prevention and care for individuals affected by brain injuries.

Signed this 18th day of February, 2026

Governor Bob Ferguson