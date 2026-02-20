WDVA's Military Spouse Liaison Olivia Burley receives the 2025 Military Community Ambassador of the Year:

SHRM Foundation Announces Olivia Burley as The 2025 Military Community Ambassador of the Year

Burley's efforts advanced military-connected talent through statewide advocacy, employer education, and cross-sector collaboration.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – SHRM Foundation is proud to announce Olivia Burley as the 2025 SHRM Foundation Military Community Ambassador of the Year. In her role as Washington State’s Military Spouse Liaison at the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs, Burley – also a military spouse and active member of the SHRM Snohomish County Human Resources Association – leveraged SHRM programs and resources to reach more than 700 individuals in 2025. Her efforts advanced military-connected talent through statewide advocacy, employer education, and cross-sector collaboration.

Her leadership delivered measurable, statewide impact by strengthening employer readiness through highly rated military spouse cultural competency training, informing the Washington State Military Spouse Employment Study, and contributing to policy outcomes—including the passage of the Washington State Military Spouse Employment Act—positioning military spouses as a strategic workforce priority across Washington. After being selected through a competitive nomination and review process, the award was presented by Wendi Safstrom, President of SHRM Foundation, at SHRM’s Regional Council Business Meeting (RCBM) in Portland, OR.

With support from USAA, SHRM Foundation mobilizes Military Community Ambassadors as volunteer leaders who educate and empower HR stakeholders to eliminate employment obstacles for military-connected talent. By focusing on employer readiness and training organizations in best practices, Ambassadors drive scalable, lasting impact and expand access to meaningful careers for members of the military community while helping employers tap into a highly skilled and often untapped talent pool. This work reinforces the business case for recruiting, hiring, and retaining military-connected talent as a strategic workforce advantage.

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from the SHRM Foundation,” said Burley. Advancing opportunities for military spouses is only possible through the power of cross-sector collaboration—when government, employers, and community partners come together, we create meaningful pathways for military-connected talent to thrive. I am grateful to be part of this shared mission and remain committed to building a more inclusive and resilient workforce for all.”

“Olivia’s leadership, vision, and tireless advocacy for military spouses has set a national standard ensuring they have opportunities and are included in the fabric of Washington State,” said WDVA Director David Puente Jr. As the nation’s first Military Spouse Liaison, she broke new ground in reducing employment barriers, improving childcare opportunities and built bridges between Department of Defense, State Agencies, employers, policymakers, and military families.”

“Olivia’s visionary leadership as our 2025 SHRM Foundation Military Community Ambassador of the Year exemplifies the transformative impact of empowering military-connected talent,” said Wendi Safstrom, President, SHRM Foundation. By championing advocacy, employer education, and collaborative partnerships, she has advanced opportunities for military spouses and strengthened Washington’s workforce. Her dedication underscores the critical importance of supporting military-connected talent as a strategic priority for employers and communities alike.”

“Advancing military spouse employment requires both grassroots advocacy and systemic change, and Olivia Burley has excelled at both,” said Tami Cabaniss, Chief Human Resources Officer at USAA and SHRM Foundation board member. “USAA is honored to support the SHRM Foundation in recognizing Olivia as the Ambassador of the Year. Her efforts to move military-connected talent to the forefront of the strategic workforce conversation perfectly reflect our Honor Through Action commitment to create meaningful career pathways for those who serve and their families.”

For more information about the Military Community Ambassador Program, please visit the Military Community at Work initiative on the SHRM Foundation website.

About SHRM

SHRM is a member-driven catalyst for creating better workplaces where people and businesses thrive together. As the trusted authority on all things work, SHRM is the foremost expert, researcher, advocate, and thought leader on issues and innovations impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With nearly 340,000 members in 180 countries, SHRM touches the lives of more than 362 million workers and their families globally. Discover more at SHRM.org.

About the SHRM Foundation

The SHRM Foundation empowers Human Resources as a force for social good. As the nonprofit arm of SHRM, the world's largest HR professional society, the Foundation believes that HR holds a unique position to lead change in the face of complex challenges within the world of work. The organization mobilizes and equips HR to ensure the prosperity and thriving of talent and workplaces. The Foundation works by widening pathways to work for more skills-first candidates and more kinds of talent; tackling societal challenges, with a current focus on workplace mental health and wellness; and strengthening the HR field with even more diversity, growth, and readiness to address these needs. The SHRM Foundation works with SHRM, courageous partners, and bold investors to generate awareness, action, and impact to build a world of work that works for all. Discover more at SHRMFoundation.org.