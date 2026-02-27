WDVA recognizes March as Brain Injury Awareness Month with tools of support

WDVA Theme: Building Bridges—Veterans, Families, and Community Partners

Olympia, WA — The Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) is sharing resources and training opportunities to support March as Brain Injury Awareness Month, with March 4 recognized as National Brain Injury Awareness Day. This year’s theme for WDVA, “Building Bridges—Veterans, Families, and Community Partners,” highlights the importance of connection and collaboration in supporting Veterans living with a traumatic brain injury (TBI).

WDVA’s Brain Injury & Recovery–TBI Program provides education, resources, and individualized support to help Veterans understand their symptoms, build self-advocacy skills, and find balance in daily life.

“Brain injury reshapes lives, but connection reshapes healing,” said WDVA’s Brain Injury and Recovery Program Manager Heather Bahme. “During Brain Injury Awareness Month, we are providing numerous resources to help strengthen our commitment of support to the community, so that no one walks this path alone.”

WDVA’s TBI Toolkit

The WDVA TBI Toolkit provides practical tools for Veterans, families, caregivers, and community partners to recognize symptoms, navigate services, strengthen communication, and support daily functioning and long‑term recovery.

Veterans deserve care that honors both their service and their stories, and Brain Injury Awareness Month underscores the importance of providing support that is compassionate, informed, and accessible. Healing from traumatic brain injury is strengthened through connection—building bridges between Veterans, families, caregivers, and community partners helps address the invisible wounds that often accompany TBI.

Because brain injury affects the entire family, awareness must extend beyond the individual. Supporting Veterans means supporting those who stand beside them, ensuring everyone has the tools and knowledge needed for recovery. Collaboration across systems is equally essential; when organizations work together rather than in silos, Veterans receive clearer guidance and more coordinated care.

Veterans’ own experiences highlight the impact of this support and why connection remains at the heart of WDVA’s mission. “These people go out of their way to help any way they can. I cannot sing the praises loud enough,” shared Michael Self. Jordan Brown added, “Living with a brain injury can feel isolating, but sharing our stories creates hope and healing. No Veteran should feel alone.”

Virtual training workshop opportunities

Call to action

The WDVA Brain Injury & Recovery–TBI Program believes in turning hope into action. Whether you are a Veteran, a family member, a caregiver, or a community partner, support is available.

Reach out today to learn how WDVA can help you or someone you care about take the next step toward healing, connection, and empowerment.

For more information about the WDVA Brain Injury & Recovery Program or to access the TBI Toolkit, visit TBI Toolkit: Bridge to Community | WDVA.