EPC Accelerates Robotics Innovation with Integrated 3-Phase BLDC Motor Drive Inverter

EP91122

Follow us on WeChat

Integrated GaN power stage with onboard control, sensing, and communication, delivering up to 20 ARMS in a 32 mm circular design for robotic applications.

The EPC91122 highlights how GaN-based power stages enable unprecedented integration and power density in humanoid robotics,”
— Marco Palma, Director, Motor Drives Systems and Applications at EPC
EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), the world leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) power devices, today announced the release of the EPC91122, a high-performance 3-phase BLDC motor drive inverter evaluation board specifically engineered for humanoid robot joint applications. Featuring EPC’s highly integrated EPC33110 3-phase ePower™ Stage module, the EPC91122 delivers up to 20 ARMS (28 Apeak) phase current in an ultra-compact form factor optimized for space-constrained robotic joints, integrating all key functions of a complete motor drive inverter, including a microcontroller, motor shaft angular sensor, housekeeping power supplies, accurate voltage and current sense.

The EPC91122 is mechanically optimized to fit directly inside humanoid joint motors. The complete GaN inverter occupies a 32 mm diameter inner circle, surrounded by a 55 mm external frame that supports mechanical mounting and lab connectivity. This design lets the inverter fit inside the motor chassis, which lowers loop inductance and makes the power density and dynamic performance higher.

The EPC33110 is the main part of the system. It is a three-phase co-packaged module with a maximum voltage of 100 V. It has three monolithic GaN half-bridges with built-in gate drivers, bootstrap circuits, and level shifters. The device has an RDS(on) of 11.7 + 13 mΩ and can switch at frequencies of up to 150 kHz, which means it may use smaller passive components and respond quickly to changes.

The board operates from a wide input range, making it well suited for battery-powered robotic systems. It integrates all critical subsystems required for a complete motor drive inverter, including:

• Onboard 5 V and 3.3 V housekeeping power supplies;
• Phase current sense gain: 44 mV/A;
• DC bus voltage sense gain: 44.89 mV/V;
• Encode default resolution: 1024 pulses per revolution with Z index;
• STM32G431 microcontroller for motor control;
• RS485 communication interface;
• JTAG/SWD programming connector for firmware development;

The EPC91122 comes preprogrammed to operate at 100 kHz PWM with 50 ns dead time, showcasing the high-speed switching capability enabled by GaN technology. Thermal testing under real-world operating conditions confirms the board’s capability for continuous and pulsed operation.

“The EPC91122 highlights how GaN-based power stages enable unprecedented integration and power density in humanoid robotics,” said Marco Palma, Director, Motor Drives Systems and Applications at EPC. “By combining high-frequency switching, integrated drivers, sensing, and communication in a 32 mm circular inverter, designers can embed a complete 3-phase motor drive directly inside robotic joints while achieving up to 20 ARMS performance.”

The EPC91122 is ideal for humanoid robot joints, compact servo drives, robotics, drones, and eMobility platforms. Complete design support files, including schematic, bill of materials (BOM), and Gerber files, are available on the EPC91122 product page.

Price and Availability

The EPC91122 reference design board is priced at $ 470

Reference design boards and devices are available for immediate delivery from Digi-Key at https://www.digikey.com/en/supplier-centers/epc

Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio
Efficient Power Conversion
+39 3381426036
maurizio.dipaoloemilio@epc-co.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

EPC Accelerates Robotics Innovation with Integrated 3-Phase BLDC Motor Drive Inverter

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio
Efficient Power Conversion
+39 3381426036 maurizio.dipaoloemilio@epc-co.com
Company/Organization
Efficient Power Conversion
909 N. Pacific Coast Highway Suite 230
El Segundo, California, 90245
United States
+1 310-951-3248
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) based power management. eGaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for eMobility, robotics, and drones, and low-cost satellites. For more information, please visit www.epc-co.com Sign-up to receive EPC updates via email: http://bit.ly/EPCupdates or text "EPC"​ to 22828 Follow EPC on Twitter at http://twitter.com/#!/EPC_CORP eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc. Like EPC on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/EPC.Corporation GaN...Changing the Way We Live

www.epc-co.com

More From This Author
EPC Accelerates Robotics Innovation with Integrated 3-Phase BLDC Motor Drive Inverter
EPC Announces Strategic GaN Technology Licensing and Second Sourcing Agreement with Renesas
EPC Launches Its First Seventh-Generation (Gen 7) eGaN® Power Transistor, the 40 V EPC2366, into Mass Production
View All Stories From This Author