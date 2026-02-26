EPC Highlights Gen 7 GaN for AI Infrastructure and GaN Integrated Circuits for Robotics at APEC 2026
Enabling scalable power for AI computing and next-generation robotics
Our new GaN integrated circuits enable more compact and higher performance motor drives for humanoid robots and drones – also outperforming MOSFETs by a wide margin,”EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), the world leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) power devices, will showcase its latest generation GaN technology for AI infrastructure and robotics at the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) 2026. During the event, EPC will highlight how Gen 7 GaN and highly integrated GaN ICs enable scalable deployment in high-density computing and next-generation robotic systems, moving beyond demonstration platforms toward production-ready power architectures at its booth #1935. At the booth, EPC engineers will host a series of technical presentations covering system architectures, reliability methodologies and application implementations.
The rapid expansion of AI computing is driving a fundamental redesign of power delivery, introducing 800 V distribution and megawatt-class racks that demand higher efficiency, density and reliability across the entire conversion chain. At the same time, humanoid robotics require electronics to be embedded directly inside joints and actuators, where size, weight and efficiency become primary constraints. EPC will demonstrate how GaN technology addresses both challenges: bringing conversion closer to the point-of-load in data centers while enabling compact motor drives and integrated power stages in robotic systems.
To support customer development, EPC will showcase a range of available reference platforms including motor drive inverters, humanoid joint controllers, multi-device power stages and high-density DC-DC conversion boards. Examples include the EPC9176 and EPC91104 motor drive boards, the EPC9186 multi-device inverter, humanoid joint platforms EPC91118 and EPC91120, and power conversion solutions such as the EPC91200, EPC9196 and EPC9193 series. These designs illustrate real implementation paths already used in customer programs across robotics, drones and high-performance computing. Reference designs will be presented as development tools supporting adoption, while the focus remains on production-ready devices enabled by the company’s Gen 7 platform.
“EPC has moved the state of the art forward this past year with our breakthrough Generation 7 transistors that outperform MOSFETs in the range of 40 V to 15 V for the first time. Our new GaN integrated circuits enable more compact and higher performance motor drives for humanoid robots and drones – also outperforming MOSFETs by a wide margin,” said Alex Lidow, CEO of EPC.
Visit EPC at APEC 2026
Schedule a Meeting: EPC’s technical experts, including CEO Dr. Alex Lidow, will be on-site to discuss how GaN is enabling innovation across AI infrastructure, robotics and high-density power systems. To schedule a meeting during APEC 2026, contact info@epc-co.com.
Exhibition Booth #1935: Visit EPC’s booth to explore the company’s comprehensive portfolio of GaN-based solutions and experience live demonstrations highlighting performance, density and efficiency advantages.
LIVE Technical Presentations:
Join our LIVE technical presentations at the EPC Booth (#1935)
Tuesday, March 24 | 10:30–11:10 am
Alex Lidow, CEO of EPC, will present GaN Beats MOSFETs at All Voltages, followed by Shengke Zhang, VP of Product Reliability, EPC, discussing Leveraging Test-to-Fail Methodology to Ensure Reliable Field Operation of GaN Devices.
Tuesday, March 24 | 2:30–3:10 pm
Marco Palma, Director, Motor Drives Systems and Applications, EPC, will present GaN Inverters Reference Designs for Humanoid Robot Motor Joints, followed by Michael de Rooij, GaN Applications Fellow, EPC, discussing 800 V to 12 V AI Servers Using Low-Voltage GaN in an ISOP Converter.
Conference presentations
• End-to-End With GaN from EPC – Alex Lidow, CEO of EPC - Tue, March 24, 1:30 pm - Room 217B - Exhibitor Seminar
• Reliability Investigation of p-GaN Gates in GaN HEMTs Under Dynamic Switching Conditions - Angel E. Espinoza, Test Engineer, EPC - Tue, March 24, 9:30-9:50 am - Technical Session (T04 GaN Devices). Room: 214D
• ISOP LLC Converter with Integrated Magnetics for Server Power Supplies - Alejandro Pozo, Director of Applications Engineering, EPC - Tue, March 24, 11:40-12:00 pm - Technical Session (T03 Data Centers). Room: 214C
• A Novel Three-Phase Power Micro-Module for Robotic Hands - Marco Palma, Director, Motor Drives Systems and Applications, EPC - Wed, March 25, 9:20–9:45 am - PSMA Session (IS07.3). Room: 206
• Compact GaN-Based 5 kW Four-Level Totem-Pole PFC Converter - Marco Palma, Director, Motor Drives Systems and Applications, EPC - Wed, March 25, 3:40–4:05 pm - Industrial Session (IS16.5). Room: 207
• Mission Profile-Driven Reliability Assessment of Leading-Edge GaN for AI Data Center Applications - Shengke Zhang, VP of Product Reliability, EPC - Thu, March 26, 8:20–8:45 am - PSMA Session (IS23 Reliability: From Stress to Strength). Room: 210
For more information, see the EPC APEC page.
