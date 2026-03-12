EPC Introduces EPC91202 Evaluation Board: High-Performance 50 ARMS Three-Phase BLDC Inverter Powered by eGaN®

EPC91202

100 V GaN-based inverter reference design delivering 50 ARMS phase current, integrated sensing, and PWM operation up to 150 kHz.

The EPC91202 demonstrates how GaN technology transforms motor drive performance,”
— Alex Lidow, CEO and co-founder of EPC
EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), the world leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) power devices, today announced the EPC91202 evaluation board, a complete three-phase BLDC motor drive inverter designed to accelerate development of high-efficiency motor drive applications in robotics, e-mobility, drones, industrial automation, and battery-powered systems.

The EPC91202 is based on the EPC2361 100 V eGaN FET and can output up to 70 A peak (50 ARMS) of current. It can also switch PWM frequencies up to 150 kHz, resulting in less motor noise, higher delivered torque-per-ampere than silicon-based motor drive solutions and reduced DC link size and cost.

Besides the GaN-based power stage, the EPC91202 board has all the necessary circuitry that are needed for a complete inverter. These include gate drivers, housekeeping power supplies, voltage and temperature monitoring, precision current sensing, and protection circuitry, making it quick and straightforward for engineers to quickly test and use high-density GaN motor drive designs.

Operating from input voltages between 14 V and 76 V, the EPC91202 is optimized for battery-powered systems and supports both sensorless and encoder-based control architectures. Its optimized dv/dt on the switching node (<10 V/ns) minimizes EMI and motor acoustic emissions while reducing torque ripple, a key advantage for precision motion applications.

“The EPC91202 demonstrates how GaN technology transforms motor drive performance,” said Alex Lidow, CEO and co-founder of EPC. “By combining high switching speed, low losses, and integrated sensing, designers can dramatically increase power density while simplifying development and reducing system cost.”

The inverter is compatible with multiple controller platforms from leading microcontroller suppliers, allowing developers to leverage existing firmware and development ecosystems. Accurate phase current and voltage sensing enables advanced control techniques such as field-oriented control (FOC) and space-vector PWM for high-performance motion systems.

Key Features

• 3-phase inverter based on EPC2361 100 V eGaN FET
• Up to 70 A peak / 50 ARMS phase current
• 14 V – 76 V input voltage range
• Switching frequency up to 150 kHz
• on-board current, voltage, and temperature sensing
• Over-current and under-voltage protection
• Encoder and Hall sensor interface
• Optimized low-noise switching for motor drives

The EPC91202 is ideal for humanoid robot joints, compact servo drives, robotics, drones, and eMobility platforms. Complete design support files, including schematic, bill of materials (BOM), and Gerber files, are available on the EPC91202 product page.

Price and Availability

The EPC91202 reference design board is priced at $500. Reference design boards and devices are available for immediate delivery from Digi-Key and Mouser.

Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio
Efficient Power Conversion
+39 338 142 6036
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

EPC Introduces EPC91202 Evaluation Board: High-Performance 50 ARMS Three-Phase BLDC Inverter Powered by eGaN®

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio
Efficient Power Conversion
+39 338 142 6036
Company/Organization
Efficient Power Conversion
909 N. Pacific Coast Highway Suite 230
El Segundo, California, 90245
United States
+1 310-951-3248
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) based power management. eGaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for eMobility, robotics, and drones, and low-cost satellites. For more information, please visit www.epc-co.com Sign-up to receive EPC updates via email: http://bit.ly/EPCupdates or text "EPC"​ to 22828 Follow EPC on Twitter at http://twitter.com/#!/EPC_CORP eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc. Like EPC on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/EPC.Corporation GaN...Changing the Way We Live

www.epc-co.com

More From This Author
EPC Introduces EPC91202 Evaluation Board: High-Performance 50 ARMS Three-Phase BLDC Inverter Powered by eGaN®
EPC Highlights Gen 7 GaN for AI Infrastructure and GaN Integrated Circuits for Robotics at APEC 2026
EPC Accelerates Robotics Innovation with Integrated 3-Phase BLDC Motor Drive Inverter
View All Stories From This Author