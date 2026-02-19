JUARA Announces Limited-Time Free Gift Event for Customers

JUARA’s Radiance Complex Plumping Serum is their newest product launch, featuring brightening ingredients that smooth and strengthen the skin. The Radiance Enzyme Scrub from JUARA is a fruit enzyme exfoliator and mask, which can noticeably brighten skin after just one use.

JUARA, a skincare brand inspired by traditional wellness practices, has announced a limited-time promotional event from February 27 through March 31, 2026.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JUARA, a skincare brand inspired by traditional wellness practices, has announced a limited-time promotional event from February 27 through March 31, 2026. This exclusive offer allows customers who spend $75 on the JUARA website to select one free gift from a curated assortment of travel-size skincare essentials. No code is required, and eligible gift options will automatically appear at checkout once the purchase threshold is met.

The event reflects JUARA’s continued focus on thoughtful skincare rituals rooted in heritage, balance, and sensory experience. The promotion is positioned as an invitation to explore JUARA’s formulations and textures in a more accessible way, whether for travel, gifting, or adding new products to an existing routine.

Among the available gift options is the Travel-Size Radiance Enzyme Scrub, a product known for its enzymatic exfoliation and gentle polishing effect on the skin. Formulated to help remove surface buildup and dullness, JUARA’s scrub uses enzymes to support exfoliation without relying on harsh abrasives, aligning with JUARA’s emphasis on skin-friendly formulas and mindful care.

Customers may also choose a travel-size of JUARA’s new Turmeric Radiance Complex Plumping Serum, which features naturally derived ingredients such as turmeric and clove flower. These botanicals are traditionally valued for their calming properties and are included to help support a smooth, balanced-looking complexion.

The third option, Coconut Illipe Hand Balm, offers a rich, comforting formula designed to nourish and soften the skin of the hands and cuticles. Drawing on plant-based ingredients and JUARA’s signature approach to texture and scent, this hand cream complements the brand’s broader collection, which is focused on daily care rituals.

The free gift event requires no additional steps from customers beyond meeting the $75 purchase threshold, as the JUARA website will guide them through gift selection during checkout. The offer is available exclusively from February 27 through March 31, 2026. With this promotional event, JUARA continues to reinforce its brand ethos centered on intentional skincare, cultural inspiration, and accessible moments of self-care.

The JUARA Story of Jamu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.