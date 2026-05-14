Minibeast Launches Summer Collection Alongside Sitewide Sale of Up to 90% Off

The 8-Week Fitness Challenge from Minibeast provides participants with the opportunity to meet their fitness goals in time for the summer season. Amplify Shorts are designed to enhance your natural curves with a flattering V shaped front seam that draws the waist in, lifts the glutes, and creates a smooth, contoured silhouette.

OVIEDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minibeast, the Florida-based fitness apparel and lifestyle brand founded by Carriejune, has officially launched its summer collection, now available exclusively at minibeastofficial.com. Timed alongside the brand's spring sale event, the new arrivals are accessible at discounts ranging from 50 to 90 percent off, giving both longtime community members and first-time shoppers an opportunity to explore the latest styles at significantly reduced prices.

Since its founding, Minibeast has grown into a movement centered on strength, transformation, and the belief that meaningful change is available to anyone willing to pursue it. The brand's women's apparel line, which includes leggings, bodysuits, shorts, tops, waist trainers and coordinated sets, is designed to perform in the gym while carrying the aesthetic sensibility of everyday activewear. Each piece reflects the brand's broader mission: to give women clothing that moves with them, whether they are training, recovering, or simply living actively.

Complementing the summer collection launch, Minibeast is also inviting its community to participate in its 8-Week Fit for Summer Challenge, a comprehensive nutrition and training program designed to help individuals reach their fitness goals. The 8-week workout challenge reflects the brand's commitment to supporting its customers beyond the wardrobe, offering structure and guidance for those looking to pair their new gear with a dedicated program.

Carriejune, Founder of Minibeast, spoke to the excitement surrounding the launch:

"This summer collection is for every woman who shows up for herself, whether that's in the gym, on a walk, or anywhere in between. We put everything into these products."

The summer collection is now live within the brand's women's new arrivals section and is included in the ongoing spring sale. With discounts of this scale applied across the catalog, the timing offers a practical entry point for those looking to refresh their activewear wardrobe ahead of the warmer months. The full range of new summer styles can be explored at minibeastofficial.com/collections/womens-new-products.

Minibeast continues to expand its community through training programs, challenges, and a growing network of athletes and brand ambassadors who share the brand's ethos of consistent effort and self-improvement. The launch of the summer collection marks the latest chapter in that ongoing growth, reinforcing the brand's position as a destination for performance-driven women's activewear built with both function and identity in mind.

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