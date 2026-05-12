Clean Remedies Introduces Free Shipping on All Orders Over $75, Making Quality Wellness Products More Accessible

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AVON, OH, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Remedies, a USDA Certified Organic wellness company headquartered in Avon, Ohio, has announced that all orders totaling $75 or more will now qualify for complimentary shipping across the United States. The initiative reflects the brand's ongoing commitment to making its line of rigorously tested, organically grown products more accessible to consumers nationwide.

Founded by CEO Meredith Farrow, Clean Remedies has built its reputation on a straightforward but demanding standard: every product must be clean, transparent, and trustworthy. The company's hemp is sun-grown on USDA Certified Organic farms in Oregon, processed through a gentle extraction method designed to preserve the full spectrum of naturally occurring ingredients, and tested by accredited third-party laboratories for purity, potency, residual solvents, microbials, and heavy metals. The brand also holds Kosher and Leaping Bunny certifications, the latter recognizing its cruelty-free practices.

"We've always believed that access to clean, trustworthy products shouldn't come with unnecessary barriers. Offering free shipping on orders over $75 is one more way we're putting our customers first and making it easier to maintain a wellness routine they can feel confident about."

The free shipping threshold applies to the company's full product catalog, which includes gummies, chocolates, topical creams, tinctures, drink mixes, and beyond — all formulated in compliance with the 2018 Federal Farm Bill and backed by Clean Remedies' 100% Happiness Guarantee. Customers who are unsatisfied with any product may contact the company's support team within 30 days of purchase for a resolution.

As consumer interest in wellness continues to grow, Clean Remedies has remained focused on raising industry standards rather than simply meeting them. The company provides Certificates of Analysis for every product, accessible via QR code or batch number directly on its website, giving customers full visibility into what they are putting in their bodies.

The free shipping offer is available now at CleanRemedies.com on all qualifying orders of $75 or more.

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