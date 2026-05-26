JUARA Beauty Brings Indonesia's Jamu Tradition to Life Through Immersive Wellness Retreat Experiences

Leaders sitting and performing rituals at a JUARA bali wellness retreat Metta from JUARA's wellness Jamu beverage

JUARA has been featured in The Jakarta Post for its expanding vision of immersive wellness experiences.

What we're trying to do is really create partnerships to make total experiences. Certain hotels have certain focuses, and we create products that go in line with whatever your treatments are.” — Metta Murdaya

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JUARA Beauty, the skincare brand rooted in Indonesia's centuries-old Jamu herbal tradition, has been featured in The Jakarta Post for its expanding vision of immersive wellness experiences. The coverage highlights the brand's growing network of partnerships with leading hotels and resorts across Indonesia, bringing the philosophy of Jamu to guests seeking a deeper connection with holistic wellbeing.

Founded in the United States in 2007 by Metta Murdaya, JUARA was an early pioneer in introducing Indonesia’s Jamu wellness tradition to Western consumers through premium skincare. Today, the brand spans specialty beauty, direct-to-consumer commerce, and immersive wellness partnerships with leading hotels and resorts—positioning JUARA as a differentiated premium wellness platform that extends beyond products into rituals, treatments, and experiential wellbeing.

Rather than positioning itself solely as a product line, JUARA has developed partnerships with 12 hotels and resorts across Indonesia, including Westin's Spa in Jakarta and InterContinental Jakarta. At the InterContinental, the brand operates a dedicated flagship space where treatments and products are designed to work together as a single, cohesive experience. Each partnership is shaped around the specific wellness focus of the property.

As Metta Murdaya, Founder of JUARA Beauty, explained:

"What we're trying to do is really create partnerships to make total experiences. Certain hotels have certain focuses, and we create products that go in line with whatever your treatments are.”

Community engagement forms another pillar of the brand's approach, with JUARA regularly hosting activations and workshops that deepen consumer connection to its wellness philosophy. The effort aligns with a broader market shift. A December 2025 report by Populix found that 56 percent of Indonesian beauty and fashion consumers now prefer local brands, opening significant ground for heritage-rooted companies like JUARA.

With a focus on Jakarta and Bali, the brand is also extending its concept internationally, having entered New Zealand and begun exploratory work in the Middle East, where new spa concepts are already in development.

For more information, visit juaraskincare.com

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