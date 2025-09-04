Compass Point Expands its Digital Asset Equity Research Coverage

Compass Point has developed a leading franchise in the digital asset sector.” — Burke Hayes

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compass Point Expands its Digital Asset Equity Research CoverageCompass Point, a leading full-service middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Digital Asset Equity Research Team with the addition of Michael Donovan. Mr. Donovan will be based in the firm’s Washington D.C. office.Mr. Donovan joins Compass Point as a Senior Research Analyst focusing on Digital Assets & AI/HPC Infrastructure. Prior to joining Compass Point, Mr. Donovan worked in equity research at H.C. Wainwright on their crypto-infrastructure and HPC data center team. Prior to that, he worked in various engineering roles including developing an NFT marketplace and blockchain based clinical data platforms.“Michael is a welcome addition to our research team and further enhances our capabilities in delivering differentiated research ideas for our institutional investors,” stated Burke Hayes, CEO and Managing Director, Investment Banking. “Over the past seven years, Compass Point has developed a leading franchise in the digital asset sector. We are heavily involved in raising capital and M&A opportunities for clients, as well as actively trading digital asset stocks for institutional investors. Michael’s fundamental analysis coupled with Compass Point’s Washington Policy analysis covering digital assets and energy markets will provide actionable insights for our clients.”About Compass PointCompass Point is a leading full-service investment bank serving the needs of middle market business and their investors. With headquarters in Washington, D.C., we offer a comprehensive array of financial services including investment banking, advisory, research, Washington policy analysis and sales and trading to corporate and institutional investors.Brokerage and investment banking services are offered through Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC.For further information about Compass Point, please visit our website at www.compasspointllc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.