Cortavo Named a G2 Winter 2026 High Performer

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cortavo, an all-inclusive managed IT services provider, has been recognized as a High Performer in the G2 Winter 2026 Reports, continuing a streak of consecutive High Performer awards earned every season since Spring 2024.G2’s quarterly reports highlight top-rated technology and service providers based entirely on verified client feedback. Providers recognized as high performers demonstrate exceptional client satisfaction, strong market presence, and consistent delivery of results across key service categories.In the Winter 2026 Reports, Cortavo earned High Performer distinctions in the following categories: IT Infrastructure Consulting, IT Outsourcing, Cloud Consulting, and Managed IT Services.This recognition reflects Cortavo’s continued commitment to helping organizations simplify technology, reduce operational friction, and build reliable, secure IT environments that support long-term growth.Client Satisfaction Driven by Consistency and TrustCortavo’s Winter 2026 recognition is backed by strong client satisfaction metrics and a growing volume of verified reviews. To date, Cortavo has earned more than 50 client reviews on G2, with consistently high ratings across critical service areas, including: Ease of Doing Business With, Communication Skills, Professionalism, Responsiveness, and Ability to Execute.Expertise of TeamCortavo also maintains a high likelihood-to-recommend score, reinforcing its position as a trusted IT partner for organizations across industries.“Being recognized as a High Performer every season since spring 2024 speaks to the consistency of our team and the trust our clients place in us,” said Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo. “What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it reflects our ability to grow and scale while maintaining the high level of service and experience our clients rely on every day. Because G2 recognition is built entirely on verified client feedback, it represents real outcomes for the organizations we support.”Supporting Organizations Across Diverse IndustriesCortavo serves organizations across a wide range of industries, including construction, staffing & recruiting, legal, nonprofit, environmental services, finance and insurance, arts, recreation and entertainment, and behavioral health. By delivering proactive support, scalable infrastructure, and people-first service, Cortavo helps organizations stay secure, productive, and prepared for what’s next.About CortavoCortavo is the only all-inclusive managed IT solution, providing small and mid-sized organizations with everything they need to run technology seamlessly. From hardware and help desk support to cybersecurity, internet connectivity, and cloud services, Cortavo eliminates the complexity of IT for a single monthly price. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Cortavo serves organizations across the U.S., helping them reduce downtime, boost productivity, and grow with confidence. Learn more at www.cortavo.com About G2G2 is a leading business software review platform that empowers businesses to make informed decisions about their software needs. By collecting and verifying customer reviews, G2 offers invaluable insights that help vendors enhance their ratings and visibility within the B2B SaaS market.Buyers can rely on G2 to read genuine user reviews, view user-generated product ratings, and compare various software alternatives. Visit Cortavo on G2

