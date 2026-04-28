Cortavo Joins JMT Consulting’s Innovate Conference 2026 as Silver Sponsor

Cortavo will attend the May 4–6 conference in Washington, D.C., supporting nonprofit professionals and sponsoring the Innovate 5K for Girls on the Run DC.

As technology becomes more central to how organizations operate, our role is to bring clarity, stability, and security to their IT environment.” — Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cortavo, an all-inclusive managed IT services provider, today announced its participation as a Silver Sponsor at the JMT Innovate Conference 2026, taking place May 4th - 6th at the Capital Hilton in Washington, D.C. Hosted by JMT Consulting, a valued Cortavo client since 2024, the conference brings together nonprofit finance leaders focused on driving operational excellence and mission impact.As part of its sponsorship, Cortavo will also support the Innovate 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk, benefiting Girls on the Run Washington DC. Held along the National Mall, the event highlights a shared commitment to strengthening communities and supporting the next generation of leaders.“We are proud to welcome Cortavo as a Silver Sponsor for Innovate 2026. A secure and reliable IT infrastructure is the foundation of any successful nonprofit finance operation, and Cortavo’s expertise in data privacy and technical protection is a critical resource for our attendees as they navigate increasingly complex environments.” Dr. Stephanie Rose-Belcher, CCO at JMT Consulting.The JMT Innovate Conference 2026 is designed for nonprofit finance professionals, including CFOs, controllers, accountants, and financial analysts, offering thought leadership, hands-on workshops, and peer collaboration. Attendees gain practical insights into financial management, compliance, and emerging technologies that support sustainable growth.In addition to its sponsorship, Cortavo will contribute to the conference’s leadership programming through The Fiduciary of the Future: Balancing Data Privacy Compliance with High-Tech Protection, a featured session led by Peter Miles, Senior Engineering Manager at Cortavo, and Leah Druckerman, Esq., of Venable.Cortavo’s participation in Innovate reflects its ongoing work supporting nonprofit organizations across the country. As these organizations continue to expand their reach and navigate increasingly complex technology environments, the need for secure, dependable IT becomes essential to sustaining their mission and the communities they serve.“We have the opportunity to work alongside nonprofit organizations in our day-to-day life at Cortavo. These nonprofits are doing incredibly important work from advancing scientific research and education to supporting local communities, arts and culture, and faith-based outreach, and we approach that responsibility with intention,” said Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo. “As technology becomes more central to how organizations operate, our role is to bring clarity, stability, and security to their IT environment.”Cortavo’s collaboration with JMT Consulting reflects a shared commitment to helping nonprofit organizations achieve long-term success. JMT supports over 2,000 nonprofit organizations with finance, development, and productivity solutions, combining deep expertise with a mission-focused approach."What stands out when working with nonprofit organizations is how focused they are on their mission, even while managing so many moving parts across their operations," said Crystal Campbell, Client Success Director at Cortavo. “If we can make IT one less thing they have to worry about, that’s where we know we’re adding value.”Together, Cortavo and JMT Consulting enable nonprofit organizations to align financial strategy with secure, scalable technology infrastructure, creating a stronger foundation for resilience, operational efficiency, and measurable impact.About JMT ConsultingJMT Consulting is the leading national provider of specialized financial management, technology, and productivity solutions exclusively for the nonprofit sector. With over 30 years of experience and a track record of supporting more than 2,000 organizations, JMT bridges the gap between nonprofit mission and operational excellence. By combining deep expertise in accounting with world-class technology partners, JMT empowers nonprofit leaders to achieve sustainable growth, total transparency, and measurable impact in the communities they serve.About CortavoCortavo is the only all-inclusive managed IT solution, providing small and mid-sized organizations and nonprofits with everything they need to run technology seamlessly. From hardware and help desk support to cybersecurity, internet connectivity, and cloud services, Cortavo eliminates the complexity of IT for a single monthly price. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Cortavo serves organizations across the U.S., helping them reduce downtime, boost productivity, and grow with confidence.Learn more about Cortavo at cortavo.com/

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