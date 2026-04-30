Cortavo Named a 2025 Winner in the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation

Recognized nationally for exceptional workplace culture, employee experience, and people-first leadership

This recognition highlights our culture of respect and innovation and our mission to deliver exceptional service to clients across the country.” — Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cortavo, a leading managed IT services provider headquartered in Atlanta, is proud to announce it has been recognized as a 2025 winner in the Best and Brightest Companies to Work Forin the Nation. This honor places Cortavo among the top organizations across the United States celebrated for their innovation in human resources practices and commitment to fostering exceptional workplace cultures The Best and Brightest Companies to Work Forprogram evaluates businesses nationwide on areas such as compensation, employee enrichment, communication, work-life balance, diversity and inclusion, and community engagement. Less than one in ten companies that enter achieve national recognition, making this achievement a rare distinction for the managed service provider.“At Cortavo, our people are the foundation of everything we do, and being recognized nationally, alongside earning Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in 2024 and 2025, reflects the strength and consistency of the culture we’ve built,” said Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo. “This recognition highlights our culture of respect and innovation and our mission to deliver exceptional service to clients across the country.”This marks Cortavo’s second consecutive year being honored by the Best and Brightest program, following its recognition as a 2024 and 2025 winner in Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For. While the organization is deeply rooted in its Atlanta headquarters, this national honor underscores Cortavo’s growing impact in supporting small and mid-sized organizations nationwide.As Cortavo continues to expand, it remains committed to simplifying IT for clients while maintaining a workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and inspired to achieve their best.About CortavoCortavo is the only all-inclusive managed IT solution, providing small and mid-sized organizations with everything they need to run technology seamlessly. From hardware and help desk support to cybersecurity, internet connectivity, and cloud services, Cortavo eliminates the complexity of IT for a single monthly price. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Cortavo serves organizations across the U.S., helping them reduce downtime, boost productivity, and grow with confidence. Learn more at www.cortavo.com About the National Association for Business Resources’ Best and Brightest ProgramsThe National Association for Business Resources (NABR) offers a variety of recognition programs that celebrate excellence in different aspects of business, such as workplace culture, wellness initiatives, and leadership. These programs include the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, Best and Brightest in Wellness, Best and Brightest CEOs, and Best and Brightest Leadership Teams which are presented in several markets that include Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, Nashville, New England, New York, Northern California, Pacific Northwest, Southern California, South Florida, West Michigan and Nationally. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs.

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