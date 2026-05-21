Cortavo Wins Silver for Executive Team of the Year in 15th Annual Best in Biz Awards

The award reflects a leadership team guiding Cortavo through its next phase of growth.

2025 has been a remarkable year for us, and this win reinforces our belief that when you lead with clarity, invest in people, and stay focused on delivering value for clients, growth will follow.” — Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cortavo has been named a silver winner in Executive Team of the Year in Best in Biz Awards 2025, one of the most prestigious business awards in North America and globally, and the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications.Since the program’s inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined by independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology, and trade publications in North America.“Over the past 15 years, Best in Biz Awards has seen entries from companies small and large, from every corner of the United States and Canada, and from industries as diverse as AI and cosmetics through logistics and retail to software and waste management. We’ve seen impressive entries both in years of incredible economic expansion and growth and in those difficult and challenging pandemic years,” said the Best in Biz Awards team. “As we mark our 15th annual edition, we are exceedingly proud of our winners, many of whom have grown exponentially, got acquired or went public since winning one of our awards. However, besides their impressive growth and innovation, what has always set Best in Biz Awards winners apart has been the positive impact and change they bring about for their employees, clients and communities – and it is that positive impact of Best in Biz Awards winners over the past 15 years that we are most proud of.”The award recognizes Cortavo’s executive leadership for successfully balancing growth, operational excellence, and organizational culture. Through clear strategic direction and cross-functional alignment, the executive team has strengthened Cortavo’s service delivery model while prioritizing employee engagement and long-term client relationships.“This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the collective leadership, values, and consistency of our executive team,” said Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo. “2025 has been a remarkable year for Cortavo, and this win reinforces our belief that when you lead with clarity, invest in people, and stay focused on delivering value for clients, sustainable growth follows. We’re proud of the impact our team continues to make for our clients, our employees, and the communities we serve.”Best in Biz Awards 2025 honors were conferred in 100 different categories, including Company of the Year, Most Innovative Company, Most Customer Friendly Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Marketing Executive, Most Innovative Product, Enterprise Product, Best New Service, Most Environmentally Friendly Product, Tech for Good, CSR Program, Marketing Campaign, Event and Social Media Use of the Year. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2025, visit: https://bestinbizawards.com/2025-winners-team/ About CortavoCortavo is the only all-inclusive managed IT solution, providing small and mid-sized organizations with everything they need to run technology seamlessly. From hardware and help desk support to cybersecurity, internet connectivity, and cloud services, Cortavo eliminates the complexity of IT for a single monthly price. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Cortavo serves organizations across the U.S., helping them reduce downtime, boost productivity, and grow with confidence. Learn more at www.cortavo.com About Best in Biz AwardsSince 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been one of the most prestigious awards in North America and globally, and it remains the only independent business awards program judged only by well-known writers and editors from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from some of the world’s most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies to blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 100 categories, including company, team, executive leadership, product innovation, and CSR, media, PR and other categories.

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